SARASOTA — The Child Protection Center received a $5,000 grant to support mental health services for children experiencing trauma from abuse.
The grant was provided by The Venice Golf and Country Club Foundation.
The Child Protection Center's mission is the prevention, intervention and treatment of child abuse. For over 40 years, the nonprofit has served Sarasota and DeSoto counties and is accredited by the National Children's Alliance.
“In direct regard to sexual and physical abuse, CPC has the only Sexual Abuse Treatment Program (SATP) endorsed by the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County,” said Doug Staley, the executive director of the Child Protection Center.
“Our organization has held the state contract since 1986, thus making our therapy program completely unique to our community. There are no other agencies who specifically serve the client populations served by CPC.”
The organization has continued to see a need for services through the pandemic and also with the population growth in Sarasota County.
In the past six months, the Child Protection Center's therapists conducted over 1,500 hours of therapy, according to a news release.
The support from the Venice Golf and Country Club Foundation will directly assist the ongoing expansion of the nonprofit's therapy programs as it takes on additional staff to meet the rising demand for child abuse treatment services.
“It is through the support of compassionate partners such as the VGCC Foundation that we are able to make these necessary adjustments and ensure that each child in our community has access to CPC’s vital services," stated a news release. "No child should ever have to wait to begin their journey of healing after suffering abuse. We are very appreciative of the VGCC Foundation’s generosity.”
Staley said that the nonprofit’s therapy program is also the only specialized provider for children who exhibit problematic sexual behaviors.
“Making our services particularly unique and an essential piece in stopping the cycle of abuse in our community,” he said.
For more information on the Child Protection Center, visit
