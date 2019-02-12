Just after 8 a.m. Tuesday there was a minor traffic crash involving a young student at Palermo and Nokomis Avenue near Venice Regional hospital, according to the Venice Police Department.
"A fifth-grade boy was riding his bike to Venice Elementary School," according to city spokesperson Lorraine Anderson. "The driver of the vehicle violated the crosswalk there and struck the bike. Venice police made contact with the driver who will likely be cited."
The boy, who was not identified because he is a minor, had very minor injuries.
A witness assisted in helping the boy get to school, where he was treated at the school clinic. EMS arrived later to examine the boy.
What’s interesting here is that VPD just provided this child with a bike helmet in December during a giveaway -- and he was wearing it when the crash occurred.
"Police are also going to see if they can assist in replacing the bike, which apparently is pretty damaged," Anderson said.
Read more in Wednesday's Gondolier Sun.
