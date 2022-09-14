Twenty-eight bundles of 10 quilts each were delivered to Children First by six members of the Venice Quilt Guild.

The Venice Quilters Guild latest project benefited children in the Headstart Program of Sarasota County. Children First is part of Headstart.


Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.

