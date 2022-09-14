Members of the Venice Area Quilters Guild are, from left, Marge Bryen, Kathy Casey, Nancy Zamoff, Joan Cusack, Ann Dieter and Pinky Stewart. This group representing the guild delivered 280 quilts to Children First in Venice.
These high energy Children First students in no particular order are Noah, Hunter, Lev, Calese, Alison, Genesi and Emilia. The boys and girls enjoyed picking out a quilt. Trucks and fish were favorite designs.
GONDOLIER PHOTOS BY FRAN VALENCIC
One of the Children First students, Jade, presents quilter Kathy Casey with a thank you card. Each of the quilters received a card. They were all made by the students and much appreciated.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Adeline and Emilia liked seeing all the pretty quilts. They enjoyed the morning fun with visitors and picking out a quilt to keep and enjoy.
Twenty-eight bundles of 10 quilts each were delivered to Children First by six members of the Venice Quilt Guild.
The Venice Quilters Guild latest project benefited children in the Headstart Program of Sarasota County. Children First is part of Headstart.
Quilters were happy the 25 students in the Venice Program were on hand to pick out a quilt. Boys and girls liked designs with trucks and fish, dogs and cats.
The students smiled and some wrapped themselves in the quilts. Others laid quilts on the ground and rolled on them. One of the Headstart staff put a child’s name on the quilt they chose.
It was a festive time for students and quilters.
Children First is an Early Childhood Program. It is needs-based. The program is designed to work with students and families.
It is an intergenerational program. Staff help parents apply for school and work. They are proud of one of the moms learning to be a welder.
They help families be aware of services and apply for them. They provide help in budgeting and parenting. They help with health issues.
The staff at Children First is qualified for these programs. All have educational credentials or are working on earning them.
The students at Children First have various needs. Some have a disability. One of the little girls didn’t speak English. The families are varied.
For some, English is a second language. Several are teen parents, some are single parents. The goal of the staff at Children First is when children leave when 5-years-old for kindergarten, the family is ready to move forward in a successful life.
Part of the Children First Motto written above their door is “Strengthening children and families by improving the quality of their lives.”
