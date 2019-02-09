It’s open enrollment for next school year, but the pickin’s is slim in sought-after schools like Venice High.
Typically a student is assigned a school, but the district annually offers Controlled Open Enrollment (also called Regular School Choice) to parents and guardians to choose a school outside their normal school assignment.
During that time, parents may apply to enroll their child in a different school in the next academic year. Information on the availability of openings and the choice process is distributed in February of each year for enrollment in the following school year.
The application window for Sarasota County Schools began Feb. 4 and ends on March 4 for enrollment in 2019-2020 school year.
Here’s a sampling of the number of school choice openings:
Venice HS: 10
North Port HS: 310
Riverview HS: 10
Sarasota HS: 269
Booker HS: 37
Laurel-Nokomis: 9
Venice MS: 221
Venice ES: 58
Garden ES: 40
Taylor Ranch: ES 5
Eligibility
Here’s what you need to know about the choice program:
• Students who’ve been expelled or suspended from school aren’t eligible.
• The choice program doesn’t apply to magnet or charter schools, or Pine View for the gifted. Parents should contact those schools directly for information on enrolling their children.
• The choice program is not first come, first served. It’s based on a random lottery in the event there are more requests than available seats.
• Some kids will get preferential treatment: children of active duty military personnel, children relocated due to foster care placement, court-ordered moves resulting from separation or divorce, or illness or death of a parent.
• No student can be displaced from a choice school assignment by a student from another district.
Reassignment an option
There is another option for some moving into the area. A school reassignment may be requested if a student is moving into an assigned attendance zone within 60 school days and would like to attend the new school prior to the move occurring or when a student has moved out of an assigned attendance zone but wishes to remain at the school that he or she is currently enrolled. A school reassignment may also be requested for students who are experiencing a hardship due to special extenuating circumstances. Applying for a reassignment does not guarantee approval.
The above information was gleaned from the Sarasota County Schools website at SarasotaCountySchools.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.