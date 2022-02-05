When Christ Venice church set out two years ago to establish a new faith community in the expanding Laurel-Nokomis area, they could not foresee the COVID pandemic and other challenges that would confront them.
The leaders prevailed, however, and Christ-Laurel today has exceeded most expectations.
The Rev. Missy Carfield, pastor of Christ Laurel, said they have about 80 followers with weekly attendance averaging in the low 60s. Weekly services are held each Sunday, beginning at 10:45 a.m., in the Venice-Nokomis Elks Lodge at 1021 Discovery Way in North Venice.
On Jan. 29th, the day before Christ Laurel’s “grand opening,” some two dozen church volunteers walked more than six miles, from Christ Venice to Christ Laurel, symbolically carrying a cross representing the fact that they are one church with two locations.
“How do we get two congregations to realize they are one church? We do that through our ministries,” said the Rev. Mike Hudson, senior pastor of Christ Venice. “We have one youth minister, one children’s ministry. One of the benefits of doing it this way is so Christ Laurel doesn’t have to hire a full staff right away. There are some real advantages to launching a second campus like this. The programming and staffing side of it is already in place.”
“In terms of the church’s character, I would say Christ Laurel is not the most formal,” Carfield said. “It is, however, so intentionally honest. We truly care about one another. If you are sick and we know about it, you’re going to end up with a pot of soup. People are going to come over and clean your house. We want to be the kind of community that (apostles) Peter and Paul commended.”
Hudson said the idea for Christ Laurel began in 2019 when Christ Venice started reaching its seating capacity during the winter season.
“Instead of building a bigger sanctuary, we began to think about reaching out to an area that wasn’t particularly well served and where new homes were being constructed.”
The leadership looked at properties to the south near Wellen Park, but other churches were already making plans to serve that area. They then looked at the Laurel Road corridor, which has been experiencing exponential growth due to factors such as new housing communities under construction, nearby industries such as PGT, and the recent opening of Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s Venice campus.
Although they expected to largely experience interest from retirees moving to the area, Carfield said their congregation represents a diverse demographic with members ranging in age from one to 92.
“One statement I hear quite often is: ‘I found my home. Now, it’s time to find a church.’ Our mission is to inspire and equip people to say ‘yes’ to Jesus. You can’t do that from just inside the walls of a worship center.”
As part of maturation process of growing Christ Laurel, members are discovering new ways of serving the community. For example, they serve the homeless at the Breakfast Church on Friday mornings at the historic Train Depot.
They volunteer with food distribution at the Laurel Community Center. And on March 11, a number of members will travel to Madisonville, Kentucky to help rebuild that community following the destruction from tornadoes there last December.
“We don’t want to have the aroma of Christ without the presence of Christ,” Carfield said. “We’re going to be curating every one of those ways we are in the community so that we’re always developing the strongest witness. We don’t want to be doing those things just to be kind to people.”
Their love for one another is not going unnoticed. The Elks Lodge eventually asked Carfield if she would also serve as the club’s chaplain. Members ask her to pray for them and also visit their sick, both at home and in the hospital.
“I’m their minister, even for those who don’t attend our services. The only reason those conversations are happening is because I spent two years cultivating relationships with them.”
Hudson said there are no immediate plans to purchase land and build a church in the vicinity.
“The focus right now is kind of what was written in the Book of Acts. Let’s build a community of faith. If you have the community, the building will follow. We’ve tried to first build relationships in the community, and Missy has done a great job of doing that.”
Carfield mentioned one church member who recently divorced and moved to the area from the Northeast to care for his aging parents.
“What he said to me, with tears in his eyes, was that he was blown away by what God had done in his life. He told me he had no idea he could ever be happy again. He said, ‘I have a community here outside of worship that I am connected to, and I’m discovering what faith is all about for the first time in my life.’
“What we’re doing is choosing to live in community and, without apology, allowing Christ to be the foundation of that,” she added. “What we are doing here is simply developing a community of faith.”
Hudson said the thing that has surprised him most was that the church never wavered in its commitment to serve people in the Laurel-Nokomis area, despite having a good excuse to abandon the effort.
“We could have easily said, ‘You know what? This is a sign from God. We’re going to pull the plug.’ But the call to do this never wavered through the pandemic. We never felt that the Lord gave us the ability to say, ‘Don’t do this.’ We felt called to continue to make this a reality as soon as we could.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.