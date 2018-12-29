Revelry at a Sarasota bar turned ugly on Christmas Eve after a Nokomis man knocked another bar patron unconscious. The victim fell backward onto the concrete parking lot surface outside the bar, fracturing his skull, according to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department report.
He was rushed to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and reportedly suffered bleeding on the brain, according to nursing staff who updated deputies.
Lawrence F. Johnson, 57, 100 block of Camelllia St., was arrested.
A witness said Johnson was looking for trouble all night and was highly intoxicated. Johnson was observed arguing with the victim at Hoosier’s bar on Tamiami Trail multiple times throughout the night.
Security video also showed Johnson arguing with the victim, then grab him forcefully by the arm and shove him outside where the actual alleged punch occurred.
The bar tender interviewed by deputies said the victim was causing trouble, too.
“Let’s just say the male that left in the ambulance could have been causing too much trouble, and could have received what he deserved,” he told authorities, according to the report.
Sex Offender Registration
Matthew Jasek, 36, 19791 Quisto St., Venice.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jennifer Callaghan, 38, 900 block of Cypress Ave., Venice. Charge: aggravated assault, two counts of domestic battery, resisting an officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of narcotic equipment. Bond: none.
Anthony Torres, 32, 12200 block of Majorca Place, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
Aaron Joseph Pol, 39, 4400 block of Trinity Church Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
David Grant, 45, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charges: two counts of DUI and violation of probation. Bond: $620.
Juan Ramirez-Juarez, 33, 200 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Nokomis. Charges: hit and run resulting in property damage and operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $240.
Dana Wagner-Sacino, 52, 300 block of Sea Grape Road, Venice. Charges: possession of methamphetamine and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $1,620.
Ethan Skyler Waters, 19, 300 block of Alligator Place, Venice. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
Timothy Smith, 43, 100 block of Oak St., Osprey. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Katherine Marie Doherty, 29, 400 block of Auburn Lake Circle, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,000.
Cody James Wendland, 31, 2100 block of Woodmere Dr., Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended second offense. Bond: $2,500.
The Florida Highway Patrol in Venice reported the following arrests:
Wallace Newlin, 71, 300 block of Pine Ranch Trail, Osprey. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Tracey Joe Watson, 56, 1700 block of Spoonville Dr., Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Criminal Registration:
Jessica Fierros, 33, 1200 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice.
— Compiled by Alexandra Herrera, Victoria Villanueva-Marquez, and Greg Giles.^p
