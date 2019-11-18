VENICE — The Venice Holiday Parade is back on West Venice Avenue this year.
It steps off Saturday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. Preparade entertainment begins at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Harbor Drive and West Venice Avenue and the corner of Nokomis Avenue and West Venice Avenue.
Chairs may be placed along the parade route after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at your own risk.
Bleachers, couches, rope, stakes, tarps, canopies or mats will be removed by Public Works. Any chairs placed before 6 p.m. Nov. 27 will also be disposed of by Public Works.
No chairs or spectators will be allowed in the medians of the 100-300 blocks of West Venice Avenue. This is to both protect the new plantings in the medians and avoid any trip hazard from the wood stakes bracing new palms, part of the Downtown Venice Beautification Project.
The parade takes the southern (eastbound) lanes of West Venice Avenue from Park Boulevard to Harbor Drive, where it crosses over to the northern (westbound) lanes.
It turns right on Nokomis Avenue and goes to Turin Street, where it turns right to the Venice Community Center, where it ends.
The parade route will close to all traffic at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. This includes both sides of West Venice Avenue and North Nokomis Avenue between West Tampa and West Venice avenues. These closings may be adjusted as needed.
Parking will be available at Venice High School.
For more information, visit: VeniceHolidayParade.com or call 941-488-8780.
