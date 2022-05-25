Three generations from one family enjoy the tea sponsored by Church Women United. They are, standing from left, Cherie Canty, Brenda Bradley, seated from left, Maddie Canty, Tristan Blankenship and Janiece Rumenap.
These women from South Venice Baptist thanked Poland for helping refugees from the Ukraine with a lovely centerpiece. They are, from left, Lois Jacoby, Olga Chesbrogh, Marie Pippen, Pat Neal, Linda Schaber and Brenda Bogie.
The Venice Gondoliers sang for members of the Church Women United at the annual tea at Christ United Methodist Church.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Brenda Bradley and Lulu Lopez welcome about 100 women to the Church Women United Tea at Christ United Methodist Church.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
The Church Women United motto is, “Agree to differ, resolve to love, united to serve.”
In keeping with their mission, representatives from nearly 20 different churches came together at Christ United for their annual afternoon tea.
Each table hostess brought a centerpiece and food for their friends. Several tables were a pot luck group. All finger foods looked luscious. Who could resist cheesecake tarts or chocolate frosted cream puffs?
Mel Gibson of Epiphany Cathedral brought an Infant of Prague Statue that belonged to her mom as her table centerpiece. Others hostesses displayed tea pots, and there was even a carousel.
Mostly the displays were colorful seasonal flowers. Yes, there were fancy hats, which are a must at local teas.
In keeping with the international theme, Uniki Reymanski brought treats typical in South Korea, and Jenny Geremia from Scotland had special cookies for guests at her table.
In welcoming the women Co-Chairs and Co-Presidents Lulu Lopez and Brenda Bradley told everyone they were gathered for sweet Christian fellowship and to thank God for His blessings.
It took several attempts to quiet the group so there definitely was an air of fellowship and fun. Everyone was enjoying the pretty decorations and catching up with friends and acquaintances.
The Venice Gondoliers Chorus musical selections reminded women to wish upon a star and, “There is beauty all around when there is love at home.”
Their songs were perfect for the mood at the tea.
The Christian Women United meet several times a year at various churches. They celebrate “A World of Prayer.” There are Friendship Days and a World Community Day Celebration.
For information about the organization, contact Brenda Bradley at 941-473-0159 or Lulu Lopez at 417-598-2848.
It is a joy to celebrate these women who know they are all “Sisters in Christ.”
Some Of Our Best
The special people of this week are the members of South Venice Baptist Church, whose table decorations of yellow and blue at the Church Women United annual tea were a tribute to Poland.
They offered prayers of thanks for the Poles who welcomed thousands of refugees from the Ukraine. It was a heartwarming tribute.
It showed the women’s commitment to love and serve wherever and however they are able. It is a nice model to follow.
The Christian Women United members of South Venice Baptist make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.com.
