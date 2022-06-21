VENICE — A shorthanded Planning Commission approved a number of applications for property in and around Laurel Road Tuesday.
Barry Snyder who had steered the current comprehensive plan and the proposed land-development regulations through the Commission, resigned earlier this month, and Vice Chair Bill Willson and Commission Member Shaun Graser were both absent.
Fortunately for the applicants, there were no ties, with every application getting the Commission's approval by a 4-0 vote.
First, representatives for Circle K presented a revised site plan eliminating an access road that required a sharp right turn off Pinebrook Road and that cut across another parcel in Plaza Venezia.
Instead, said consultant Jarrod Stubbs, gas tankers and other large vehicles would be required to enter and leave the property from Laurel Road.
That would mean they would have to circulate through the property to get to its gas tank instead of having direct access, but it would eliminate the access road.
The Commission approved the concept, which still needs to be formally submitted, subject to staff review and administrative approval.
It also OK'd a special exception for outside storage.
Then it approved plans for a Comfort Inn & Suites south of East Laurel Road and east of I-75.
Applicant Hotel 75 Investments LLC proposed a five-story building with 101 rooms, a breakfast area, a patio, an outdoor pool and a barbecue area.
The Commission gave approval for a special exception to allow a hotel in the Commercial, General zoning district and to reduce the width of parking spaces from 10 feet to 9 feet, and for the project's site-and-development plan.
It voted to recommend that the Council OK a conditional use application to allow an extra 4.76 feet of height above the 35-foot limit, with the other two approvals conditional on Council action.
Next, the Commission voted to rezone 60 acres at the northeast corner of Knights Trail and Gene Green roads formerly operated by Nokomis Groves.
CSP-Grand Oaks Venice Land I LLC and the Edwards Family Partnership asked to convert most of the land from Sarasota County Open-Use Estate to Venice Commercial, General, with a small section in the southeast corner to be rezoned Commercial, Intensive.
Attorney Jeff Boone said the property owners are currently considering a storage facility for the CI property, while most of the remainder is the subject of a special exception to allow multi-family housing, with commercial development along Knights Trail Road.
The City Council will also have to approve the rezoning.
The final agenda item was an application for a variance at 239 Pensacola Road to approve an existing driveway installed with its center closer than 20 feet to a property line.
Access the video of the meeting at VeniceGov.com via the “Meetings” button.
