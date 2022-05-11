SARASOTA — Circus Arts Conservatory and The Ringling offer world-class entertainment during the 2022 Summer Circus Spectacular.
Circus fans of all ages, from near and far, can beat the heat at reasonable prices while experiencing the best of the circus arts at the Historic Asolo Theater on the grounds of The Ringling.
Some of the circus world’s most exciting acts have signed on for the annual show, with performances presented for nine weeks this summer.
The show runs from June 10 to Aug. 13.
This celebrated summertime event has become a seasonal highlight for locals, visitors, families and groups. To complete their circus experience, Summer Circus Spectacular patrons can enjoy access to the Circus Museum on the day they attend a show for just an additional $5 — an incredible value for a full day’s entertainment.
“Each year, we are thrilled to partner with the Ringling to present the Summer Circus Spectacular,” said CAC executive vice president Jennifer Mitchell. “This show not only offers an affordable entertainment option for all ages but is also the perfect summer family friendly activity. With nine full weeks of shows, and afternoon and evening options, there will always be a convenient time to come and enjoy the magic of the circus arts!”
The lineup for the Summer Circus Spectacular includes:
• Heidi Herriott, Master of Ceremonies: Herriott is a third-generation American circus artist. She has traveled North America performing as an aerialist, equestrian and Ringmaster.
Career highlights include appearing on “America’s Got Talent” and with Studio 54 Nightclub, Animal Planet, Walt Disney World, Ringling Bros. Circus, Circus Sarasota, Big Apple Circus, Excalibur/Las Vegas and more.
• Chris Allison, Comedy: Allison was 12 years old when he took a school field trip to the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus that left him determined that he would grow up and become a clown with the Greatest Show On Earth. After graduating from the RBBB Clown College with a major in pie throwing and a minor in pratfalls, he spent the next 11 years touring with the circus, the final three years as Boss Clown.
He has toured the U.S. and internationally. He has been seen on MTV, “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” “The Today Show,” “Emeril Live,” Comedy Central’s “Strangers with Candy,” “The Late Show with David Letterman,” and was a semi-finalist on “America’s Got Talent.”
• Olga Coronas and Holly Legare, Duo Lyra: This aerial dream team brings their fusion of dance and aerial acrobatics to Sarasota. Coronas is an accomplished, professional aerialist, and Legare is an award-winning dancer.
• Dust In the Wind, Hand Balance Adagio: Seida Maite Ramírez Lobaina and Julio Fajardo Arjona are artistic partners who have taken their act to the next level. Their hand-to-hand balancing and adagio act has taken them all over the world and seen them earn many prestigious awards.
Among their many accolades, they have been invited to the elite Monte Carlo International Circus Festival in 2023.
• Abrehem Mola, Rolla Bolla: Born and raised in Ethiopia, Mola, at the age of 12, joined the first of many circuses, performing as an acrobat and juggler before perfecting his rolla bolla routine.
Since then, he has performed all over the world in circuses and festivals. He came to the United States in 2016 and has since made the U.S. his home.
• Ricardo Sosa, Hand Balance Contortion: Sosa hails from Havana, Cuba; he began studying ballet at 6, trained in the state-sanctioned circus school in Cuba, became a highly-regarded teacher and mentor.
Offered his first U.S. contract with an American circus in 1999, he has since performed in circuses all over the U.S. and Europe as well as Las Vegas nightclubs and hotels.
“It is such a pleasure and an honor to bring a live, professional circus show to the beautiful Historic Asolo Theater at The Ringling, which works to preserve the history and legacy of the circus,” said CAC founder and president/CEO Pedro Reis. “Our missions are so closely aligned – we both strive to inspire, educate and entertain; our collaboration has been such an organic and fulfilling effort.”
The show will take place at the Historic Asolo Theatre at The Ringling at 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, June 10 to Aug. 13. Show times are 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
Tickets are $18 for adults, $12 for children 12 and under. Summer Circus Spectacular patrons can enjoy access to the Circus Museum on the day they attend a show for an additional $5.
Go to Ringling.org or call the Box Office at 941-360-7399.
