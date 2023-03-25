Steve Aoki

Steve Aoki will headline the Circus Arts Conservatory’s May 12 fundraiser, “WONDERBALL.”

 PHOTO BY ALDO CARRERA

SARASOTA — The Circus Arts Conservatory will present a new event intended to enthrall existing supporters as well as bring new fans into the fold while benefiting its youth education programs.

WONDERBALL promises to be an epic concert experience, featuring twice Grammy Award-nominated electronic dance music (EDM) artist and music producer, Steve Aoki.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments