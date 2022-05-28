VENICE — When The Greatest Show on Earth returns in 2023 and presents how it has evolved since its Venice days, the circus will once again be a part of the largest traveling entertainment company in the world.
And the leader of that company, Kenneth Feld, spoke with the Venice Gondolier to give some insight into the future of Feld Entertainment and how the rebirth of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey fits into that picture.
“We closed the show (the circus) almost five years ago today,” Feld said. “By the time it returns (fall of 2023), six and one-half to seven years later, there will be a whole new generation of children and parents and grandparents.
“This is an opportunity to create conversations among the generations,” he added. “Anytime people can talk together, it’s a good thing. What the world needs now is the return of Ringling and simple fun with your family.
“We’ve always been a great provider for that.”
Feld mentioned a Ringling Bros. circus poster from 1974 that had the words, “Alone in its Greatness.” The circus had come to Venice in 1960, was purchased by Irvin Feld in 1967 when Kenneth was still at Boston College, and his father’s company was on the threshold of becoming the largest traveling entertainment company in the world.
The son would follow in his father’s footsteps. These days, he is worth in excess of $2.7 billion and the company produces more than 5,000 shows a year in more than 75 countries on every continent except Antarctica.
Those shows range from Disney on Ice to Monster Trucks with many other types of shows that can be found on the Feld Entertainment website at: FeldEntertainment.com
But The Greatest Show on Earth was the first show in the Feld collection and by the time it closed in 2017, Kenneth Feld said the Feld family had actually owned that show longer than any of the Ringlings themselves, who had started their first show in 1884 in Baraboo, Wisconsin.
Kenneth Feld’s association with the company and Venice began the summer after his sophomore year at Boston University when he flew to Rome with his father Irvin Feld. Irvin would sign the papers for the transition of ownership in the Colosseum in Rome.
Venice was about to be put on the map as the home of the Greatest Show on Earth, and Feld Enterprises would grow into the largest traveling show producer in the world.
Kenneth was at his father’s side during school vacations and then full time after graduation. When his father died in 1984, at Venice Hospital, Kenneth succeeded him as company president. Disney on Ice had been created by Irvin Feld just three years earlier in 1981.
While ice shows and monster trucks were growing, attendance at the circus was falling. Even the final performance of The Greatest Show on Earth on May 21, 2017 at New York’s Nassau Colosseum was not a sellout.
What seemed to circus fans like the end with COVID-19, Feld Enterprises built a whole new complex for all its shows in Palmetto.
The shows include: Monster Jam, Marvel Universe Live, Sesame Street Live, Jurassic World Live Tour and more.
“We’ve always had incredible performers but we (the fans) never got to know the circus performers. We never had that kind of connection.
“After hiring circus talent for over 50 years, it’s important to share that. That is part of what we are doing with the relaunch. We are creating Ringling in your life 365 days a year, with different product lines and circus arts and youth circuses.
“We may have schools or work with local circus schools. It is a great way to learn fitness, to bring people together. Everything is teamwork with these performers, and that is an important contribution we can make for humans.
“This is more than just a show. We will start with that. Ringling has always been unique so the entire legacy remains intact.”
The present steward of the franchise appreciates that legacy and has passed that concern on to his three daughters, Nicole, Alana and Juliette.
Nicole and Alana are executive vice presidents — with different shows under their watch — and Juliette, a graduate of the University of Chicago with an MBA from Emory, is the chief operating officer.
As for the future of Ringling, Feld was not specific but mentioned there would be many product lines and hinted at circus arts and youth circuses to help young people get fit, programs to encourage people to learn about the arts, and ways for the company to be socially supportive.
Feld said there would be technology in the show “when it makes sense.”
“It will be more than a show but we will start with that,” Feld added. “Our mission and passion has never changed. Our goal is to have the performers and the audience be as one.”
