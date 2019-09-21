VENICE - City leaders recently signed off on a new "Citizens University" developed by city of Venice staff. The program is the brainchild of a staff retreat and three think tank sessions.
Capt. Eric Hill, with the Venice Police Department, and Shirley Gibson, special events and marketing coordinator, told the Venice City Council the new eight-week program will be modeled after the highly successful Citizens Police Academy.
The Citizens University will kick off in January 2020. The Police Academy takes place in February.
Hill said the idea came about after City Manager Ed Lavallee challenged staff to look at doing some things differently.
"One idea from our group was the idea of Citizens University," Hill said. "It gives the community not only an opportunity to learn more about (city services) and to know the people who represent them, but it gives us an chance to to share how passionate we are."
"It was surprising how much engagement I got from police department employees" when we discussed the idea, he added. "I think we can get that same enthusiasm from other employees."
Gibson said the presentations will be led mostly by department heads, who are excited to lead the sessions. Curricula have already been developed for each department.
Launch
The Citizen University launches Jan. 15, and ends March 4. The eight-week program takes place on Wednesdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at City Hall and various locations around the city.
"I'm pleased you're going to model it after the Citizens Police Academy," Council Member Charles Newsom said. "That was one of the most positive experiences I've had in Venice. It was excellent and well done. It reinforces the fact that people who protect our community really like what they do. They were there volunteering while off duty. To see the extent of their involvement in the community … it was inspiring. If you can reproduce that with the city, it will be a home run."
Council input
Council Member Rich Cautero recommended including an overview of the city government and how a city manager-form of government works.
"I find when I speak with groups they are not informed about our form of government. That might be valuable to start with — its form and structure," he said.
As a result, a session on the Council will be added.
Asked if he was comfortable with taking on another project, Lavallee admitted he was a bit concerned, but confident.
"We have an incredible number of employees who are energetic and bursting with ideas," Lavallee said. "This gives them the opportunity go into a room with no rules and let them run with it. This is their idea. They are very innovative. They'll find the time to put this together. They are excited about doing it."
Council Member Jeanette Gates called the idea great, but she added, "unfortunately it won't include the working people with the time frame you have set up. It will exclude a lot of folks."
Gibson said the daytime schedule was set up so there would be no overtime cost to the city.
Council Member Bob Daniels suggested a one-page survey at the end of each session to help measure the success of the program.
"I want to see quantifiable results," he said.
The city isn't taking enrollment request for the Citiizen University just yet.
The Citizens Police Academy enrollment is already full for February 2020.
Staff have yet to develop criteria for Citizen University enrollment, other than requiring participants to be a resident of the city or work in the city. As soon as the details are worked out, the final schedule and criteria will be widely published, Gibson said.
