VENICE - The Venice City Council formally adopted a city budget Tuesday evening based on 3.7000 mills for Fiscal Year 2020.
It's the same millage rate as this year.
As far back as June, council members stated they weren’t interested in approving a tax increase this year. One mill equals $1 per $1,000 of a property’s assessed taxable value.
In addition, the FY 2020 Debt Service Millage Rate was set at .6200 mills, which is a decrease from the current .6380 mills.
The unanimous vote to keep property taxes the same wasn't without some controversy. Some Council members criticized the fledgling Venice Taxpayers Watch, and its leader Mike Rafferty, a Bay Indies resident, for what the Council called dispersing via email incorrect information.
Bob Daniels read from a prepared statement, calling Rafferty's "false statements" a tactic to blame the city for a business deal between the park residents and the park's new owners for the increase.
Bottom line: Property values went up last year, and so will taxes for that reason, but it's not the city's doing, Daniels said.
Sarasota County’s total estimated taxable property values rose by 6.2 percent over last year to $62 billion. Venice’s total property values went up 5 percent to $5.2 billion.
Bay Indies Mobile Home Park, in particular, will see a 10% increase, capped at that level, due to a re-appraisal ordered by Sarasota County.
In separate action, Council formally adopted next year's city budget of $129.4 million
A final public hearing on the mill rates and budget is set for 5:01 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.