Downtown update
Crews have completed final paving throughout the project but some continued closures should be expected during weekdays through the month to complete finish items, including textured crosswalks.
Nokomis Avenue will be temporarily reopened for the weekend.
Road closed
Seaboard Avenue in Venice is closed from U.S. 41 Bypass to Spur Street other than for local traffic.
The closure is for construction, including drainage, and is expected to last a total of 54 days, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
Water outage
There will be a water outage Monday, June 10, Tuesday, June 11, and Wednesday, June 12, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for a water main replacement affecting 29-59 Pine Road.
People in the affected area will be required to boil water for consumption only (drinking or cooking) for 72 hours and until the boil water advisory has been rescinded, or use bottled water.
For more information, call the Utilities Department at 941-480-3333.
Lane closures
Starting Monday, June 10, FPL will have intermittent lane closures, daytime and nighttime, on the island of Venice while workers replace older electrical poles with more stable and secure poles.
The roads that will be affected are Narvaezi Street, Madrid Avenue, Armada Road, Osprey Street, The Esplanade and Tarpon Center Drive. The work should last for about two months.
Construction detour
On Tuesday, June 11, MPS Development will set up perimeter fencing at the old Pineapples Island Grille, at 133 South Tamiami Trail, along with a detour for the Calle Fiesta alleyway. This detour will be in place for the duration of demolition at the site and construction of new mixed-use development. Construction is expected to last at least a year.
Help with the seagrass survey
Sarasota County's Seagrass Survey returns Saturday, June 15.
Registered volunteers will take to the waters in and around Sarasota Bay to count and identify seagrass species in an effort to collect data for the county's Seagrass Monitoring Program. No previous experience is necessary but registration is required.
After the survey, there will be a free festival with nature-themed games, crafts and educational booths to enjoy until 2 p.m. There will also be live music and food trucks.
The event, held in partnership with the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program, will be at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron, 1717 Ken Thompson Parkway, Sarasota.
To register or for more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit SCGov.net.
Weigh in on transportation needs
The community is invited to participate in the Transform Tomorrow 2045 Long-Range Transportation Plan General Survey.
Feedback from the public will help the Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization understand the community’s transportation concerns, needs and desires. It will also help the MPO understand attitudes toward potential solutions and how those solutions should be prioritized.
The plan spans at least 20 years and must be updated every five years.
Access the survey at: MyMPO.org.
Museum closed for renovations
The Venice Museum & Archives, 351 S. Nassau St., is closed for the installation of new doors and windows in the 1927 Triangle Inn building.
June 17 is the estimated reopening date.
The public will still be able to reach staff members by phone or email. For more information, call 941-486-2487.
Money available for property improvements
Property owners interested in making energy- or storm-related improvements are invited to learn more about financing available through the Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program in Sarasota County.
The PACE program, a joint undertaking between special districts and private companies, allows property owners to finance improvement projects through specially levied property taxes. Financing can only be used for projects related to renewable energy, energy efficiency and hurricane hardening.
An in-person workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, June 11, 5-7 p.m., at the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice.
Learn more and register at: bit.ly/paceworkshops.
An online webinar will be held Wednesday, June 12, noon to 1 p.m. Register at UFL.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-nHs6RgqTqqxOPYHGrX8nw.
After June 12, the webinar will be available on demand — find at SCGov.net/government/uf-ifas-extension-and-sustainability/pace
To learn more about PACE in Sarasota County, visit SCGov.net/government/uf-ifas-extension-and-sustainability/pace or contact Lee Hayes Byron, Sarasota County Extension director, at 941-861-9808 or lhbyron@scgov.net.
To receive updates on PACE and upcoming classes, or if you have questions, call 941-861-5000 or email sustainablesarasota@scgov.net.
Compiled by Senior Writer Bob Mudge
