SCAT workshop schedule
The future of Sarasota County Area Transit is the focus of a workshop in Venice this week.
A Transit Development Plan workshop takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, at the Venice Community Center, Room G, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice.
SCAT has several routes that serve Venice and North Port and the rest of South Sarasota County but some have been eyed for elimination.
Blood drive at City Hall
OneBlood is holding a blood drive Wednesday, July 24, outside Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
City of Venice employees and members of the public are encouraged to donate the “gift of life” aboard the Big Red Bus.
All blood donors will receive a free cooler and $10 e-gift card, as well as a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening, and a snack. ID is required.
For more information or to make an appointment online, visit OneBlood.org and use sponsor code 9354.
Limited park parking
Sarasota County Parks and Recreation will temporarily close the parking lots at Higel Marine Park, Venice Beach, Maxine Barritt Park, Brohard Paw Park and Caspersen Beach Park today for maintenance.
The parks will remain open to pedestrian access but areas will be closed throughout the day to complete asphalt striping and curb painting. Parking will be limited and in most cases will be closed to vehicles through the duration of the project.
