Bike ride canceled
Due to expected inclement weather, Venice Bicycle Pedestrian Coordinator Darlene Culpepper has canceled the monthly city bicycle ride set for Wednesday, July 10.
The next ride, open to the public, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14.
SCAT on agenda for meeting
The future of Sarasota County Area Transit is the focus of several upcoming meetings in the region, including one in Venice and another in North Port .
Transit Development Plan workshops take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the Morgan Family Community Center multipurpose room, 6207 W Price Blvd., North Port, and from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Venice Community Center, Room G, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice.
SCAT has several routes that serve Venice and North Port and the rest of South Sarasota County but some have been eyed for elimination.
Boat launch closed
Sarasota County Parks and Recreation has temporarily closed the kayak/canoe launch at Venice Myakka River Park, 7501 East Laurel Road, for repairs.
The launch broke away from the dock and has been removed temporarily. Supplies have been ordered and the launch will be repaired next week.
The closure is through Wednesday, July 10.
In an emergency, how can you be reached?
The Venice Fire Department Emergency Management staff is working with Jacksonville State University’s Division of Emergency Management to collect and analyze data on the best means of communicating with senior citizens during times of disasters.
You can take the “Are You Hurricane Ready” survey through SurveyMonkey if you’re at least 55 years old and live in Sarasota County year-round.
Access the survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/venice_sc2019. It’s also on the city’s website, VeniceGov.com.
Compiled by Senior Writer Bob Mudge
