Blood drive at City Hall
OneBlood is holding a blood drive Wednesday, July 24, outside Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
City of Venice employees and members of the public are encouraged to donate the “gift of life” aboard the Big Red Bus.
All blood donors will receive a free cooler and $10 e-gift card, as well as a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening, and a snack. ID is required.
For more information or to make an appointment online, visit OneBlood.org and use sponsor code 9354.
County presents tree care seminar
Neighborhood University presents a neighborhood-level tree care class at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at Gulf Gate Library, 7112 Curtiss Ave., Sarasota.
This class will review methods and reasons to incorporate trees into landscaping; proper tree maintenance and pruning; and mitigating pests and potential damages.
Other classes available through Neighborhood University include neighborhood-level landscaping practices, neighborhood-level stormwater management, neighborhood-level energy and water conservation and neighborhood-level planning strategies.
To register or for more information on Neighborhood University and other programs provided by Neighborhood Services, visit SCGov.net, keyword "Neighborhood," or call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000.
Seniors asked to take hurricane survey
The Venice Fire Department Emergency Management staff is working with Jacksonville State University’s Division of Emergency Management to collect and analyze data on the best means of communicating with senior citizens during times of disasters, according to VFD Deputy Chief Frank Giddens.
To take the survey you must be at least 55 years old and live in Sarasota County year-round.
The data collected from the study will help Emergency Management communicate more efficiently with Venice senior adults during disasters and emergencies.
Accessed the survey at Surveymonkey.com/r/venice_sc2019 or on the city’s Facebook page.
Museum closed in August for maintenance
The Venice Museum & Archives will be closed for the month of August for annual maintenance and repairs. Museum staff will be available onsite weekdays by appointment by calling 941-486-2487. Normal hours will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
There is still time to view the exhibit “Snook Haven: The History of Movies, Mischief, and Music on the Myakka,” which runs through July 31.
The VMA, located near the William H. Jervey Venice Public Library and the Venice Community Center, is open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the first and third Saturdays of the month from October through April, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 941-486-2487.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.