Water Summit on June 5Sarasota County hosts a free Water Quality Summit from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, in the Riverview High School auditorium, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota. It’s open to the public.
The summit is an effort to bring the community together with organizations working to protect area watersheds and to learn about science and actions occurring locally.
The summit’s goal is to enhance the community’s understanding of local and state efforts to address water quality issues. The summit will focus on the science of water quality and current local and state government programs and policies. It will also address ways the community can make a difference with suggestions for individuals, business and neighborhoods.
City wants input on special eventsThe city of Venice has created a survey to get your opinion on some of the special events that take place throughout the year.
You can access the survey at Surveymonkey.com/r/VeniceSpecialEvents2019.
The survey asks about the value of the event and your enjoyment of it; its location; and the time of year it occurs.
Input will assist in an overall assessment of the community perspective of special events in Venice.
The deadline to take the survey is Friday, June 7. ^pShamrock Park garden tourJoin master gardener volunteers on the first Thursday of every month for a free tour of the demonstration garden at Shamrock Park and Nature Center, in Venice.
Learn how the garden integrates seamlessly into the natural environment, using Florida-Friendly Landscaping techniques that you can adopt for your home or business landscape.
The next tour is Thursday, June 6, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Shamrock Park and Nature Center, 3900 Shamrock Drive.
Register through UFSarasotaExt.eventbrite.com to reserve your spot and receive notice of any changes.
For more information, call 941-861-5000 or email sarasota@ifas.ufl.edu.
Museum closed for renovationsThe Venice Museum & Archives, 351 S. Nassau St., closed May 20 for the installation of new doors and windows in the 1927 Triangle Inn building.
Magnum Builders and its subcontractors will be removing and replacing the doors and windows on all but the south side of the building; those were replaced in 2017.
June 17 is the estimated reopening date.
The public will still be able to reach staff members by phone or email. For more information, call 941-486-2487.
Downtown updateCrews are working on roadway reconstruction on Nokomis Avenue. Additional activities include installation of irrigation, installation of ADA features at crosswalks, installation of in-pavement crosswalk lighting and miscellaneous cleanup and finish activities throughout the job. Crews have completed all underground drainage.
Nokomis Avenue remains closed from West Venice Avenue to West Miami Avenue, and from West Miami Avenue to Pensacola Road.
The alley between West Venice Avenue and West Miami Avenue is accessible from Nassau Street and West Miami Avenue. Motorists should continue to expect closures throughout downtown for activities including installation of in-pavement crosswalk lighting and ADA crosswalk features.
Crews are currently working on the sidewalk on Nokomis Avenue. The contractor anticipates completing replacement of all sidewalk and driveway aprons by the end of next week.
Money available for property improvementsProperty owners interested in making energy- or storm-related improvements are invited to learn more about financing available through the Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program in Sarasota County.
County staff will host free public workshops to highlight elements of PACE, including what to consider when evaluating the various financing tools for projects.
The PACE program, a joint undertaking between special districts and private companies, allows property owners to finance improvement projects through specially levied property taxes. Financing can only be used for projects related to renewable energy, energy efficiency and hurricane hardening.
PACE has inherent risks and property owners need to fully understand the terms, risks, and other options before entering into any agreement.
Each “Financing Energy and Hurricane Improvements in Your Home: PACE and Beyond” workshop will focus on explaining the basics of PACE, how the program works and the financial benefits and risks associated with it.
In-person workshops are scheduled for Wednesday, May 29, 5-7 p.m., at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex, 1845 34th St., Sarasota; and Tuesday, June 11, 5-7 p.m., at the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice.
Learn more and register at: bit.ly/paceworkshops.
An online webinar will be held Wednesday, June 12, noon to 1 p.m. Register at UFL.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-nHs6RgqTqqxOPYHGrX8nw.
After June 12, the webinar will be available on demand — find at SCGov.net/government/uf-ifas-extension-and-sustainability/pace
To learn more about PACE in Sarasota County, visit SCGov.net/government/uf-ifas-extension-and-sustainability/pace or contact Lee Hayes Byron, Sarasota County Extension director, at 941-861-9808 or lhbyron@scgov.net.
To receive updates on PACE and upcoming classes, or if you have questions, call 941-861-5000 or email sustainablesarasota@scgov.net.
Compiled by Senior Writer Bob Mudge^p
