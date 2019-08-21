Closure at Myakka River Park
Sarasota County Parks and Recreation has closed Venice Myakka River Park, 7501 East Laurel Road, due to flooding.
County staff is monitoring conditions at the park daily.
Libraries closed Friday for training
All 10 Sarasota County libraries will be closed Friday, Aug. 23, for staff development day, a full-day training session for all library employees.
Patrons can access the library catalog; reserve items; submit meeting room requests; and manage their accounts through the library mobile app or by visiting SCGov.net. Outdoor book return services will remain available at all libraries.
All 10 libraries will resume normal operating hours at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit SCGov.net/library.
Learn about mosquito control
Sarasota County Mosquito Control Services will present a program on mosquito control Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave. It’s free and open to the public. There will be an opportunity for questions.
Pick your trash can, phase 4
Residents who have not previously received a trash cart from the city can visit VeniceGov.com and click on a link at the top of the homepage to choose the size trash cart (garbage only) they would like: 35 gallon, 65 gallon or 95 gallon.
Cart sizes must be chosen by Oct. 15. After that date, residents will automatically receive a 65-gallon cart.
Twice-weekly trash collection will continue. Pictures and dimensions of each cart size can be viewed online.
Residents are asked to consider choosing the 65- or 95-gallon cart, since all trash must be inside the cart for collection. Residents should fill out the online form with their name, address, contact information and cart-size choice, then click submit.
For more information, call Venice Public Works at 941-486-2422.
Estimate your water bill
A utility rate calculator for city of Venice water and sewer customers is now available on the city’s website, VeniceGov.com.
From the homepage, look under “I Want To” for “Estimate my Water and Sewer Utility Bill.” Or you can click on the same heading under “Residents” or “Government.”
The direct link is: Apps.VeniceGov.com/WaterRateCalculator.
The calculator only estimates customers’ water and sewer charges.
For more information, call the city utilities department at 941-480-3333.
Bilingual poll workers sought
Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner is inviting registered voters who are able to read and speak English and Spanish fluently to become part of his election day team.
Bilingual poll workers are needed at the polls to ensure that Spanish-speaking voters are able to exercise their rights to vote without any language barriers. A federal court order issued earlier this year, and subsequent directive from the Florida Secretary of State require supervisors of elections to provide Spanish language election materials, including ballots, and translation assistance at the polls beginning with the March 17, 2020, presidential preference primary election.
Bilingual poll workers are needed at designated precincts for the March 17 presidential preference primary as well as the Aug. 18 primary and Nov. 3 general election and during early voting prior to each election.
Poll workers must:
• be a U.S. citizen and registered to vote (or preregistered) in Sarasota County.
• be able to read and speak the English language.
• complete a minimum of three to four hours of training before each election.
• have transportation to and from the training classes and polling places.
• be willing to work a minimum of 14 hours on election day, beginning at 6 a.m. to help to set up the polling place for voting and helping to close the polling location after the polls have closed and all voters have voted.
To learn more, attend one of the following orientation sessions (no reservation necessary):
• 6 p.m., Sept 10, Selby Library, 1331 First St., Sarasota
• 1 p.m.,Sept 11, William H. Jervey Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice
• 6 p.m., Sept 18, Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port
• 1 p.m., Sept 19, Selby Library
For more information, email pollworker@SarasotaVotes.com or visit: SarasotaVotes.com.
Sewer fixes mean detours
DeJonge Excavating Contractors is performing sewer rehabilitation and replacement work in the area of Park Boulevard North and Cadiz Road/Parkdale Drive in the city of Venice.
Motorists should expect temporary closure at Park Boulevard North/Cadiz Road-Parkdale Drive with detours and access to local traffic only during this work. Project completion is estimated to be within 90 days.
For more information on this project, contact Utilities Field Operations Specialist Jimmy Bennett at jebennett@venicegov.com or 941-882-7295.
Opine on downtown parking
The city of Venice has launched a brief survey to determine the adequacy of parking in the downtown Venice business district.
This survey will gather information on user attitudes concerning the sufficiency, location and type of parking available.
The survey is at: SurveyMonkey.com/r/DowntownVeniceParking 2019.
A link will also be available on the city’s website, VeniceGov.com, and Facebook page.
Seniors asked to take hurricane survey
The Venice Fire Department Emergency Management staff is working with Jacksonville State University’s Division of Emergency Management to collect and analyze data on the best means of communicating with senior citizens during times of disasters, according to VFD Deputy Chief Frank Giddens.
To take the survey you must be at least 55 years old and live in Sarasota County year-round.
Your answers to this survey are confidential and your input will influence local policy and practice for communicating, preparing for and responding to hurricanes.
The data collected from the study will help Emergency Management communicate more efficiently with Venice senior adults during disasters and emergencies.
Access the survey at Surveymonkey.com/r/venice_sc2019 or on the city’s Facebook page.
For a printed version, contact principal investigator Chongming Wang at 814-880-0347 or cwang@jsu.edu.
Weigh in on rowing regatta
The U.S. Coast Guard is proposing to establish a temporary special local regulation for part of the Intracoastal Waterway in Venice during the second Battle of the Bridges rowing regatta on Saturday, Sept. 28. It would prohibit unauthorized persons and vessels from being in the race area.
The public can comment on the proposed regulation on or before Sept. 3 by referencing docket number USCG-2019-0508 through the Federal eRulemaking Portal, Regulations.gov.
A specific link to comment on the event is: TinyURL.com/y3xbfdfw.
If you have questions, contact Marine Science Technician 1st Class Michael Shackleford, U.S. Coast Guard, at 813-228-2191 or Michael.D.Shackleford@uscg.mil.
Museum closed for maintenance
The Venice Museum & Archives will be closed for the month of August for annual maintenance and repairs. Museum staff will be available onsite weekdays by appointment by calling 941-486-2487. Normal hours will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
