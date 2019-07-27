Erosion fix at Maxine Barritt Park
The city of Venice will be repairing erosion issues at Maxine Barritt Park, 1800 South Harbor Drive, along the sidewalk that follows the perimeter of the park’s large pond. Material will be added to these areas and finished with the installation of sod.
The sidewalk on the western portion of the pond will be closed from Monday, July 29, through Wednesday, July 31, during the project. All other amenities and parking will remain open.
District gears up for school start
Visit the Sarasota County School District’s online Back 2 School Guide, SarasotaCountySchools.net/back2school, to learn more about bus routes, school lunches, health requirements for students and much more. There will be more content and updates as the first day of school, Aug. 12, approaches.
Starting July 29, families will be able to call a help line for personalized assistance on transportation matters. The Transportation Help Line will be accessible Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., at 941-486-2141.
