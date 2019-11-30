Restrooms closed f

or painting

Staff from Sarasota County Facilities Maintenance will be painting the restroom doors at Venice Beach Dec. 2-4 and Maxine Barritt Park Dec. 4-6.

The restrooms at the parks will be closed to the public during these timeframes.

Portalets will be available at both locations during the restroom closures.

Land rules workshop continuesThe Venice Planning Commission meets Tuesday, Dec. 3, to continue its review of proposed land development regulations. This session will be on the provisions for mixed-use districts.

The meeting is at 1:30 p.m. in Council Chambers in Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.

Where are you from?

In celebration of Geographic Information Systems Day, Nov. 13, and Geography Awareness Week, Nov. 10-16, Don Hubbard, Venice GIS administrator, created an online survey for the public.

Go to ARCG.is/0unGX1 and tap or click the map to open the search box and a map you can use to navigate to your hometown. When you locate your hometown, tap or click the check mark at the bottom right, then again to submit the survey and your hometown will be pinned on a map Hubbard created at TinyURL.com/ydsaa9mp.

