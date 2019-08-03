Sewer fix means detours
Beginning Monday, Aug. 5, DeJonge Excavating Contractors will be performing sewer rehabilitation and replacement work in the area of the intersection of Park Boulevard North and Cadiz Road/Parkdale Drive in the city of Venice.
Sanitary sewer improvements include removing and replacing a section of 4-inch PVC force main and a manhole. Stormwater improvements include the installation of two stormwater catch basins and elliptical reinforced concrete pipe and connection to an existing stormwater catch basin.
The work also includes pavement restoration for the full intersection and the installation of a concrete valve collar for an existing potable water valve.
Motorists should expect temporary closure of the Park Boulevard North/Cadiz Road-Parkdale Drive intersection with detours and access to local traffic only during this work. Project completion is estimated to be within 90 days.
For more information on this project, contact Utilities Field Operations Specialist Jimmy Bennett at jebennett@venicegov.com or 941-882-7295.
Also on Monday, Aug. 5, the city will begin excavating the intersection of San Marco Boulevard at The Rialto to replace a failing stormwater system. The intersection will be closed for an estimated two weeks.
With the exception of limited local traffic, all traffic will be required to detour. The primary detour will be Palermo Place, north of the intersection.
The Venice Regional Bayfront Health emergency room and parking garage will be available from U.S. 41 Business just north of the San Marco intersection. Ambulances and other emergency vehicles will access the South Nokomis Avenue entry via Palermo Place by turning west from U.S. 41 Business. The Venice Car Wash will be accessible from the south.
Become a master gardener
Sarasota County residents interested in becoming a master gardener volunteer are invited to learn more about the program at either of a pair of informational meetings that kick off the application process.
UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County, which administers the local Master Gardener Volunteer Program, is hosting meetings Aug. 6 and Aug. 8 at Twin Lakes Park to showcase the program’s horticulture training opportunities and the myriad ways participants provide volunteer service.
Last year, nearly 150 local master gardener volunteers contributed more than 10,000 hours of service across Sarasota County.
The informational meetings will be held at the Extension office in Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota. Learn more and register at Rebrand.ly/ufsarasotaext_mgrecruit; call 941-861-5000; or email sarasota@ifas.ufl.edu.
County residents interested in joining the program should contact the Sarasota County Extension volunteer coordinator at 941-861-9900 or sarasota@ifas.ufl.edu to request an application package, and submit it no later than Sept. 13. Interviews to enter the program will start in October, with training kicking off in January.
Opine on downtown parking
The city of Venice has launched a brief survey to determine the adequacy of parking in the downtown Venice business district.
This survey will gather information on user attitudes concerning the sufficiency, location and type of parking available.
The survey is at: SurveyMonkey.com/r/DowntownVeniceParking 2019.
A link will also be available on the City’s website, VeniceGov.com, and Facebook page.
Seniors asked to take hurricane survey
The Venice Fire Department Emergency Management staff is working with Jacksonville State University’s Division of Emergency Management to collect and analyze data on the best means of communicating with senior citizens during times of disasters, according to VFD Deputy Chief Frank Giddens.
To take the survey you must be at least 55 years old and live in Sarasota County year-round.
Your answers to this survey are confidential and your input will influence local policy and practice for communicating, preparing for and responding to hurricanes.
The data collected from the study will help Emergency Management communicate more efficiently with Venice senior adults during disasters and emergencies.
Access the survey at Surveymonkey.com/r/venice_sc2019 or on the city’s Facebook page.
For a printed version, contact principal investigator Chongming Wang at 814-880-0347 or cwang@jsu.edu.
Weigh in on rowing regatta
The U.S. Coast Guard is proposing to establish a temporary special local regulation for part of the Intracoastal Waterway in Venice during the second Battle of the Bridges rowing regatta on Saturday, Sept. 28. It would prohibit unauthorized persons and vessels from being in the race area.
The public can comment on the proposed regulation on or before Sept. 3 by referencing docket number USCG-2019-0508 through the Federal eRulemaking Portal, Regulations.gov.
A specific link to comment on the event is: TinyURL.com/y3xbfdfw.
If you have questions, contact Marine Science Technician 1st Class Michael Shackleford, U.S. Coast Guard, at 813-228-2191 or Michael.D.Shackleford@uscg.mil.
District gears up for school start
Visit the Sarasota County School District’s online Back 2 School Guide, SarasotaCountySchools.net/back2school, to learn more about bus routes, school lunches, health requirements for students and much more. There will be more content and updates as the first day of school, Aug. 12, approaches.
Families can call a help line for personalized assistance on transportation matters. The Transportation Help Line will be accessible Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., at 941-486-2141.
Museum closed for maintenance
The Venice Museum & Archives will be closed for the month of August for annual maintenance and repairs. Museum staff will be available onsite weekdays by appointment by calling 941-486-2487. Normal hours will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.