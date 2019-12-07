Next zoning code meeting set
The next land development regulations update overview for the Planning Commission is at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, in Community Hall at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
This workshop is open to the public.
This workshop will cover the key concepts and implementation of the 2017 Comprehensive Plan for traditional zoning districts, including residential and nonresidential, and planned zoning districts, including mixed-use residential.
For more information, contact JoAnne Crawn-Brewer in the Planning Department at 941-882-7445 or jcrawn-brewer@venicegov.com.
Learn about Scherer Thaxton PreserveSarasota County is hosting a public meeting to provide information about improvements planned for the Scherer Thaxton Preserve, including the construction of a restroom, fishing pier and accessibility enhancements.
In addition, updates on ongoing projects for Bay Street Park, Osprey Junction Trailhead and Culverhouse Nature Park will also be provided.
Sarasota County staff will begin the meeting with a brief presentation. Maps and photos of the properties will be on display, and county staff will be available to answer questions.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Historic Spanish Point, 337 North Tamiami Trail, Osprey.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit SCGov.net.
Blood drive at City Hall
OneBlood is holding a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, outside Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
All blood donors will get a free blanket and $10 e-gift card redeemable at a choice of Barnes & Noble, Chili’s, Domino’s, Regal Entertainment Group, TGI Fridays, Amazon, Nike, Panera Bread, Cracker Barrel, Jiffy Lube, Walmart, Target or Apple iTunes.
Donors also receive a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening, and a snack.
ID is required.
Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are available. To make an appointment or for more information, visit OneBloodDonor.org and use sponsor code 9354.
Monthly bike ride is Dec. 11
City of Venice Bicycle Pedestrian Coordinator Darlene Culpepper leads a monthly bike ride in the city. This month’s ride is Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 10 to 11 a.m.
The casual 6-mile ride travels the Venice Island Loop highlighted on the city’s bicycle map.
The free ride takes place on the second Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. It’s open to the public.
There will be a brief safety discussion prior to the ride, as the group will be riding along shared bicycle lanes. Participants will need to bring their own bike and will be required to wear a helmet and sign a short waiver.
Bicyclists should meet in the City Hall parking lot at 401 W. Venice Ave.
For more information, or to RSVP, email Culpepper at dculpepper@venicegov.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.