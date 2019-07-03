No city trash collection on July 4
A reminder that Venice City Hall will be closed Thursday, July 4, for the observance of the Independence Day holiday.
Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will not be collected. City residents whose normal collection day is Thursday will have all their items – garbage, yard waste and recyclables – picked up on their next regular collection day (not the next day). Residents are reminded to have all materials to the curb by 7 a.m.
In the event of Utilities service emergencies like a water line break, residents can call 941-486-2770. This line is designated for emergencies only.
Downtown dedication
The public is invited to a ceremony on Monday, July 8, at 11 a.m. in Centennial Park, followed by a ribbon-cutting on West Venice Avenue, to “officially present the downtown improvements to the citizens and visitors of the city of Venice.”
There will be speakers, music and light refreshments.
Fireworks show is Thursday
Venice’s annual Independence Day fireworks display will light up the night sky on Thursday, July 4.
The fireworks will be shot from the South Jetty on July 4 shortly after 9 p.m. The show will last an estimated 30 minutes.
The jetty will be closed for safety. The fireworks display may be viewed on area beaches from Caspersen to Nokomis, as well as from other places around Venice, including from the water.
Boats should be at anchor by 8:30 p.m. as the Venice Inlet will be closed to boat traffic at 8:45 p.m. until about a half-hour after the display’s grand finale.
The South Jetty (Humphris Park) will close at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, July 3 to all vehicles, pedestrians and anglers so that Garden State Fireworks can set up. This closure includes the jetty walkway, parking lot, Jetty Jack’s concessions and restrooms, through July 4.
For safety, beach spectators are strongly advised to not bring their own fireworks. It is also not a good place to bring pets. Dogs are not allowed at most places on the beach and the noise from fireworks is disturbing to them.
In the event of inclement weather, the fireworks show may be delayed. Check the city’s Facebook page (Venice, Florida Municipal Government), Twitter (@CityofVeniceFL) and website, VeniceGov.com, for updates.
In an emergency, how can you be reached?
The Venice Fire Department Emergency Management staff is working with Jacksonville State University’s Division of Emergency Management to collect and analyze data on the best means of communicating with senior citizens during times of disasters.
You can take the “Are You Hurricane Ready” survey through SurveyMonkey if you’re at least 55 years old and live in Sarasota County year-round.
Access the survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/venice_sc2019. It’s also on the city’s website, VeniceGov.com.
Weigh in on transportation needs
The community is invited to participate in the Transform Tomorrow 2045 Long-Range Transportation Plan General Survey.
Feedback from the public will help the Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization understand the community’s transportation concerns, needs and desires. It will also help the MPO understand attitudes toward potential solutions and how those solutions should be prioritized.
The plan spans at least 20 years and must be updated every five years.
Access the survey at: MyMPO.org.
Compiled by Senior Writer Bob Mudge
