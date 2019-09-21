Parking changes for Farmers Market
Work on the installation of angled parking at Avenue des Parques and along West Venice Avenue by Venice City Hall will limit parking at City Hall for patrons of the Saturday Farmers Market for approximately two months.
Parking is available at Hecksher Park by the tennis courts; across the street at the Lord-Higel House; and down West Venice and West Miami avenues.
The Venice Farmers Market runs 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
Sewer fixes mean detoursDeJonge Excavating Contractors is performing sewer rehabilitation and replacement work in the area of Park Boulevard North and Cadiz Road/Parkdale Drive in the city of Venice.
Motorists should expect temporary closure at Park Boulevard North/Cadiz Road-Parkdale Drive with detours and access to local traffic only during this work. Project completion is estimated to be within 90 days.
For more information on this project, contact Utilities Field Operations Specialist Jimmy Bennett at jebennett@venicegov.com or 941-882-7295.
Opine on downtown parkingThe city of Venice has launched a brief survey to determine the adequacy of parking in the downtown Venice business district.
This survey will gather information on user attitudes concerning the sufficiency, location and type of parking available.
The survey is at: SurveyMonkey.com/r/DowntownVeniceParking 2019.
A link will also be available on the city’s website, VeniceGov.com, and Facebook page.
Lane closures on the islandTarpon Center Drive will have intermittent, overnight lane closures for the next month to month and a half for an electrical pole hard-casting project by Pike Electric. These lane closures will occur from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Pick your trash can, phase 4Residents who have not previously received a trash cart from the city can visit VeniceGov.com and click on a link at the top of the homepage to choose the size trash cart (garbage only) they would like: 35 gallon, 65 gallon or 95 gallon.
Cart sizes must be chosen by Oct. 15. After that date, residents will automatically receive a 65-gallon cart.
Twice-weekly trash collection will continue. Pictures and dimensions of each cart size can be viewed online.
Residents are asked to consider choosing the 65- or 95-gallon cart, since all trash must be inside the cart for collection. Residents should fill out the online form with their name, address, contact information and cart-size choice, then click submit.
For more information, call Venice Public Works at 941-486-2422.
Seniors asked to take hurricane survey
The Venice Fire Department Emergency Management staff is working with Jacksonville State University’s Division of Emergency Management to collect and analyze data on the best means of communicating with senior citizens during times of disasters, according to VFD Deputy Chief Frank Giddens.
To take the survey you must be at least 55 years old and live in Sarasota County year-round.
Access the survey at Surveymonkey.com/r/venice_sc2019 or on the city’s Facebook page.
For a printed version, contact principal investigator Chongming Wang at 814-880-0347 or cwang@jsu.edu.
