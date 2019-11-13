Legacy Trail meetings
Community members are invited to attend a public meeting to give input on the Legacy Trail extension.
The meetings are Wednesday, Nov. 13, Payne Park auditorium, 2100 E. Laurel St., Sarasota, and Thursday, Nov. 14, The 360 Church, 5250 McIntosh Road, Sarasota. Each meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will be identical.
Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources staff will give a brief presentation, followed by open discussion and public input.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000.
Where are you from?
In celebration of Geographic Information Systems Day, Nov. 13, and Geography Awareness Week, Nov. 10-16, Don Hubbard, Venice GIS administrator, has created an online survey for the public.
Go to ARCG.is/0unGX1 and tap or click the map to open the search box and a map you can use to navigate to your hometown. When you locate your hometown, tap or click the check mark at the bottom right, then again to submit the survey and your hometown will be pinned on a map Hubbard created at TinyURL.com/ydsaa9mp.
More paving
The city of Venice continues Phase II Road Bond Resurfacing Projects in multiple areas.
Crews are scheduled to mill and resurface portions of Venice Bay Adult Park and Bird Bay Drive South during daytime hours Thursday, Nov. 14 through Saturday, Nov. 16, weather permitting. Motorists should expect slight delays while this work occurs.
Crews are currently working on Warfield Avenue South/Grove Street South (including adjacent areas) and will begin concrete removal and replacement on San Marco Drive this week.
Concrete work is complete in North Venice northwest of Laurel Road and Knights Trail. Milling and resurfacing is anticipated to begin next week in this area. Work is scheduled to occur during nighttime hours, weather permitting. Once milling and resurfacing begins, motorists should expect single lane closures on these roadways.
For additional information, contact Jennifer Dorning, project public information officer, at 239-338-7723 or Jennifer.Dorning@atkinsglobal.com.
LDR workshop
A city land development regulations (LDR) update overview will be held for the Venice Planning Commission at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, in Community Hall at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The workshop is open to the public.
This workshop will cover the key concepts, implementation and zoning district standards for the mixed-use districts identified in the 2017 Comprehensive Plan: Mixed Use Downtown (MUD), Mixed Use Seaboard (MUS) and the Mixed Use Corridors (MUCs).
For more information, contact JoAnne Crawn-Brewer in the Planning Department at 941-882-7445 or email jcrawn-brewer@venicegov.com
Feed the Hungry
The annual Mayors’ Feed the Hungry Thanksgiving Food Drive is being held through Nov. 22.
Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., is participating. Boxes for donations of nonperishable food items (no glass, please) are available in the City Hall lobby.
Items can also be donated in the lobby of the Venice Police Department, 1350 Ridgewood Ave.; and at the Venice Municipal Airport administration office, 150 E. Airport Ave.
The food will be given to local food pantries free of charge to member organizations of the Mayors’ Feed the Hungry program. All the food will be given away free to hungry people in time for Thanksgiving.
Food gift cards are purchased from donations made to the Mayors’ Feed the Hungry Program. For more information or to donate online, visit: MayorsFeedTheHungry.org.
America Recycles Day is Nov. 16
Sarasota County will celebrate America Recycles Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, with a free event at which residents and visitors can learn about recycling and other sustainable practices.
Sarasota County Solid Waste staff will host a variety of games and activities and provide information and demonstrations about single-stream recycling and local vendors will share information about their recycled, reused and environmentally friendly products. In addition, waste collection trucks will be available for viewing.
The event will be at the Sarasota County Chemical Collection Center, 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota.
Multiple food trucks will be onsite and 107.9 WSRZ will be broadcasting live.
For more information call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit SCGov.net.
Get a neighborhood grant
Sarasota County’s Neighborhood Services team is preparing to educate and inspire residents for the next round of neighborhood initiative grant opportunities, which assists neighborhoods in improving their leadership, character, safety, health or environment.
The grants award up to $10,000 in matching funds to a single neighborhood.
Applicants looking to pursue a neighborhood grant must attend a two-hour application seminar to be eligible. Five seminars will be offered between Nov. 25 and Dec. 17, at locations throughout Sarasota County.
For more information, or to register for an application seminar, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit: SCGov.net.
