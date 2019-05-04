Learn about pier rehab projectRehabilitation of the Venice Municipal Fishing Pier is scheduled to start Monday, May 13.
The project includes removing and replacing all the deck and railing material with longer-lasting IPE wood; replacing the pole lighting fixtures with sea turtle-friendly under-handrail lights; and related improvements.
Work will start with demolition seaward from the bait shop. During the initial phase, public access will be limited to the part of the pier between the entrance and the bait shop.
Once demolition is complete in the initial phase, the remainder of the pier will be closed completely until reconstruction is complete.
Work will be conducted Monday through Saturday from approximately 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for an estimated 90 days.
A public informational meeting will be held Monday, May 6, at 9 a.m. under the canopy on the south side of Sharky’s restaurant near the Venice Municipal Fishing Pier, 1600 South Harbor Drive, Venice.
For more information, contact City Engineer Kathleen Weeden at 941-882-7409 or kweeden@venicegov.com.
Downtown updateMotorists should expect the intersection of West Miami Avenue and South Nokomis Avenue to be closed for crews to complete underground work. This intersection is anticipated to be closed intermittently through May.
West Miami Avenue from U.S. Business 41 to east of South Nokomis Avenue is open to local traffic during this work. The alley between West Venice Avenue and West Miami Avenue is accessible from Nassau Street and from parking areas on the north side of West Miami Avenue. Motorists should also expect lane closures for work throughout downtown.
Crews are completing the sidewalk between West Tampa Avenue and West Venice Avenue. Next week sidewalk work will continue along Nokomis Avenue from West Venice Avenue to the south.
The contractor has installed the majority of the underground storm drainage on Nokomis Avenue, including the main trunk line. Crews continue working on remaining drainage and installation of sidewalks, curb and gutter.
In the coming weeks, once underground work is completed, workers will begin to rebuild the roadway.
Nokomis Avenue work includes underground drainage installation, roadway reconstruction, sidewalk and curb and gutter replacement, and utility work. It’s estimated to be complete in July.
Venice Museums Day is May 18In honor of International Museum Day, three historic Venice sites invite families to explore the rich resources they provide to the community.
In keeping with this year’s theme, “Museums as Cultural Hubs: The Future of Tradition,” the Venice Museum & Archives (Triangle Inn), Lord-Higel House and Historic Venice Train Depot invite the public to discover these hubs of culture in the city.
This free event takes place Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each site will be open and offer activities for the whole family.
A free trolley will run continuously among the three sites, allowing visitors to start at any site and get on and off to visit each museum.
The Venice Museum & Archives will offer mini golf, crafts, photo opportunities and a shark rodeo.
Venice Heritage Inc. will give tours of and provide information on the Lord-Higel House and have period games and toys for kids to play with.
The Venice Area Historical Society will unveil its new circus arena model and offer a scavenger hunt, model trains and tours of the depot.
Museum to close for renovationsThe Venice Museum & Archives, 351 S. Nassau St., will be closing on May 20 for the installation of new doors and windows in the 1927 Triangle Inn building.
Magnum Builders and its subcontractors will be removing and replacing the doors and windows on all but the south side of the building; those were replaced in 2017.
This project will require the deinstallation of several exhibits. Due to the need to relocate exhibits and the nature of the construction work, the museum will be closed to the public while it is a construction site.
Work is expected to take two weeks, then staff will reinstall the exhibits. June 17 is the estimated reopening date.
The public will still be able to reach staff members by phone or email. The last day the museum will be open is May 18 for Venice Museums Day.
For more information, call 941-486-2487.
Take a ride with the mayorThe annual Bike Ride with Venice Mayor John Holic is set for Wednesday, May 22, at 10 a.m. from Sharky’s on the Pier, 1600 South Harbor Drive.
This short, casual ride will be followed by refreshments and a discussion session with Holic. The public is welcome to attend. Bring a bicycle and a helmet.
For more information, contact City Bicycle Pedestrian Coordinator Darlene Culpepper at dculpepper@venicegov.com or 941-882-7448.
Compiled by Senior Writer Bob Mudge
