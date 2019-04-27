Downtown updateNext week, crews are scheduled to install the sidewalk along the east side of North Nokomis Avenue between Tampa Avenue and West Venice Avenue. Crews may also remove and replace small sections of sidewalk along the east side of North Nokomis Avenue.
The week of May 6, the contractor anticipates removing and replacing the remaining sidewalk along Nokomis Avenue from West Venice Avenue to Pensacola Road.
Motorists should expect the intersection of West Miami Avenue and South Nokomis Avenue to be closed for crews to complete underground work. This intersection is anticipated to be closed intermittently through May.
West Miami Avenue from U.S. Business 41 to east of South Nokomis Avenue will remain open to local traffic during this work. The alley between West Venice Avenue and West Miami Avenue is accessible from South Nassau Street and from parking areas on the north side of West Miami Avenue.
Next week, crews will be installing curb along Nokomis Avenue and will continue the installation of lighted mid-block crossings. Motorists should expect lane closures throughout the project area for crews to safely work. Crews also continue other final items throughout downtown.
Phase II includes underground drainage installation, roadway reconstruction, sidewalk and curb and gutter replacement, and utility work. This phase is estimated to be complete in July 2019.
Cleanup closes Higel ParkThe Higel Marine Park boat ramp and parking lot at 1330 Tarpon Center Drive will be closed to the public for the Venice Mooring Field underwater cleanup event Sunday, April 28.
The cleanup near the Venice Yacht Club is conducted by the Suncoast Reef Rovers with volunteer divers, snorkelers, kayakers and topside helpers. The Venice Police Marine Unit, Fire Department and Sea Tow also assist.
The boat ramp and parking lot will be closed from 12:01 a.m. Saturday, April 27, until 4 p.m. Monday, April 29, for the cleanup.
Turn waste into compostA new Sarasota County program offers residents the chance to learn how to compost home food waste and purchase a starter composting bin at cost.
Scheduled monthly at locations across the county, “Let’s Make Some Black Gold” workshops will provide participants education on the basics and benefits of composting, including reducing the amount of waste generated while creating landscape-friendly mulch and other composting byproducts.
Mirroring the county’s highly popular “Rain Barrel Workshop” series, which teaches residents how to collect rain water and sells barrels for what the county pays, the composting workshops will offer attendees the option to purchase a GEOBIN-brand composting bin for the $25 cost to the county. Bin purchase is not required to attend, however.
Each year, Sarasota County residents and businesses send more than 275,000 tons of waste to landfills, according to data gathered by the county. Almost a quarter of that is food waste, yard clippings, paper scraps and other organic material that could be composted.
The average Sarasota County household could compost 220 pounds of food waste each year simply by following techniques and tips highlighted in a 90-minute “Let’s Make Some Black Gold” workshop.
The next workshop is Wednesday, May 15, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County, Twin Lakes Park, Green Building, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota.
The next Venice-area workshop is Wednesday, June 26, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., at Shamrock Park & Nature Center, 3900 Shamrock Drive, Venice.
Get more information or register by calling 941-861-5000 or visiting UFSarasotaExt.eventbrite.com.
