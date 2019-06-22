Tree ordinance workshop
The Venice Planning Commission will hold a workshop Monday, June 24, to review the first draft of the city’s Tree Regulations and Standards.
The draft is expected to be available June 20 at VeniceGov.com.
The workshop will be from 1:30 to 5 p.m. in the Community Hall, Room 114, at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
For further information, contact JoAnne Crawn-Brewer at jcrawn-brewer@venicegov.com or 941-882-7445.
Museum reopens
The Venice Museum & Archives has reopened to the public following the installation of new doors and windows on the 1927 Triangle Inn building.
The nuseum had closed in May for the replacement of the doors and windows on all but the south side of the building; those were replaced in 2017.
The museum, 351 S. Nassau St., is open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Donations are gratefully accepted.
For more information, call 941-486-2487 or visit: VeniceMuseum.org.
Road closed
Seaboard Avenue in Venice is closed from U.S. 41 Bypass to Spur Street other than for local traffic.
The closure is for construction, including drainage, and is expected to last a total of 54 days, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
Lane closures
FPL will have intermittent lane closures, daytime and nighttime, on the island of Venice while workers replace older electrical poles with more stable and secure poles.
The roads that will be affected are Narvaezi Street, Madrid Avenue, Armada Road, Osprey Street, The Esplanade and Tarpon Center Drive. The work should last for about two months.
Downtown dedication
The public is invited to a ceremony on Monday, July 8, at 11 a.m. in Centennial Park, followed by a ribbon-cutting on West Venice Avenue, to “officially present the downtown improvements to the citizens and visitors of the city of Venice.”
There will be speakers, music and light refreshments.
Weigh in on transportation needs
The community is invited to participate in the Transform Tomorrow 2045 Long-Range Transportation Plan General Survey.
Feedback from the public will help the Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization understand the community’s transportation concerns, needs and desires. It will also help the MPO understand attitudes toward potential solutions and how those solutions should be prioritized.
The plan spans at least 20 years and must be updated every five years.
Access the survey at: MyMPO.org.
Compiled by Senior Writer Bob Mudge
