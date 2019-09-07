Harbor Drive closed Saturday a.m.
Harbor Drive will be closed Saturday, Sept. 7, from Menendez to Caspersen for the safety of cyclists and runners in the Venice YMCA Triathlon. Motorists will be unable to travel or cross Harbor from 7 a.m. until around 9:30 a.m.
Venice makes top 12 of safest cities
According to BackgroundChecks.org, Venice is the 12th safest city in Florida.
The ranking is based on FBI crime statistics for violent crime, property crime and law enforcement.
Sweetwater, in Miami-Dade County topped the list, while Florida City, also in Miami-Dade County, ranked 134th, last in the list.
In this area, Punta Gorda was 10th, North Port was 33rd and Sarasota was 75th.
Smoke testing rescheduled
A contractor will be performing smoke testing on the sanitary sewer system in some areas of Pinebrook on Monday, Sept. 9. The work was postponed because of Hurricane Dorian.
People in the affected area will be notified by door hangers with more information.
The testing involves forcing smoke into the sanitary sewer lines to check for leaks, breaks and defects in the system.
If you have concerns about the testing, notify the contractor, USSI, immediately at 941-926-2646 so your case can be discussed in further detail.
Boat ramp parking lot repairs
A contractor will be performing asphalt repairs in the Marina Park and Boat Ramp parking area, 301 E. Venice Ave., Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 9 and 10.
The park and boat ramp will remain open to the public but there will be some temporary traffic delays.
Myakka River Park reopens
Sarasota County Parks and Recreation has reopened Venice Myakka River Park, 7501 E. Laurel Road. It had been closed due to flooding.
Lane closures on the island
Tarpon Center Drive will have intermittent, overnight lane closures for the next month to month and a half for an electrical pole hard-casting project by Pike Electric. These lane closures will occur from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Pick your trash can, phase 4
Residents who have not previously received a trash cart from the city can visit VeniceGov.com and click on a link at the top of the homepage to choose the size trash cart (garbage only) they would like: 35 gallon, 65 gallon or 95 gallon.
Cart sizes must be chosen by Oct. 15. After that date, residents will automatically receive a 65-gallon cart.
Twice-weekly trash collection will continue. Pictures and dimensions of each cart size can be viewed online.
Residents are asked to consider choosing the 65- or 95-gallon cart, since all trash must be inside the cart for collection. Residents should fill out the online form with their name, address, contact information and cart-size choice, then click submit.
For more information, call Venice Public Works at 941-486-2422.
Bilingual poll workers sought
Bilingual poll workers are needed at the polls to ensure that Spanish-speaking voters are able to exercise their rights to vote without any language barriers.
Poll workers must:
• be a U.S. citizen and registered to vote (or preregistered) in Sarasota County.
• be able to read and speak the English language.
• complete a minimum of three to four hours of training before each election.
• have transportation to and from the training classes and polling places.
• be willing to work a minimum of 14 hours on election day, beginning at 6 a.m. to help to set up the polling place for voting and helping to close the polling location after the polls have closed and all voters have voted.
To learn more, attend one of the following orientation sessions (no reservation necessary):
• 6 p.m., Sept 10, Selby Library, 1331 First St., Sarasota
• 1 p.m., Sept 11, William H. Jervey Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice
• 6 p.m., Sept 18, Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port
• 1 p.m., Sept 19, Selby Library
For more information, email pollworker@SarasotaVotes.com or visit: SarasotaVotes.com.
Sewer fixes mean detours
DeJonge Excavating Contractors is performing sewer rehabilitation and replacement work in the area of Park Boulevard North and Cadiz Road/Parkdale Drive in the city of Venice.
Motorists should expect temporary closure at Park Boulevard North/Cadiz Road-Parkdale Drive with detours and access to local traffic only during this work. Project completion is estimated to be within 90 days.
For more information on this project, contact Utilities Field Operations Specialist Jimmy Bennett at jebennett@venicegov.com or 941-882-7295.
Opine on downtown parking
The city of Venice has launched a brief survey to determine the adequacy of parking in the downtown Venice business district.
This survey will gather information on user attitudes concerning the sufficiency, location and type of parking available.
The survey is at: SurveyMonkey.com/r/DowntownVeniceParking 2019.
A link will also be available on the city’s website, VeniceGov.com, and Facebook page.
Seniors asked to take hurricane survey
The Venice Fire Department Emergency Management staff is working with Jacksonville State University’s Division of Emergency Management to collect and analyze data on the best means of communicating with senior citizens during times of disasters, according to VFD Deputy Chief Frank Giddens.
To take the survey you must be at least 55 years old and live in Sarasota County year-round.
Access the survey at Surveymonkey.com/r/venice_sc2019 or on the city’s Facebook page.
For a printed version, contact principal investigator Chongming Wang at 814-880-0347 or cwang@jsu.edu.
