Sheriff’s facility groundbreaking
The groundbreaking for the sheriff’s Support Services facility is Monday, July 8, at 9 a.m.
Attendees are advised to wear closed-toed, comfortable walking shoes.
Parking is in the shopping center parking lot on Laurel Road across from the site, 16501 Honore Ave. Golf carts will be available to take people to the site.
Boat launch closed
Sarasota County Parks and Recreation has temporarily closed the kayak/canoe launch at Venice Myakka River Park, 7501 East Laurel Road, for repairs.
The launch broke away from the dock and has been removed temporarily. Supplies have been ordered and the launch will be repaired next week.
The closure is through Wednesday, July 10.
In an emergency, how can you be reached?
The Venice Fire Department Emergency Management staff is working with Jacksonville State University’s Division of Emergency Management to collect and analyze data on the best means of communicating with senior citizens during times of disasters.
You can take the “Are You Hurricane Ready” survey through SurveyMonkey if you’re at least 55 years old and live in Sarasota County year-round.
Access the survey at SurveyMonkey.com/r/venice_sc2019. It’s also on the city’s website, VeniceGov.com.
Weigh in on transportation needs
The community is invited to participate in the Transform Tomorrow 2045 Long-Range Transportation Plan General Survey.
Feedback from the public will help the Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization understand the community’s transportation concerns, needs and desires. It will also help the MPO understand attitudes toward potential solutions and how those solutions should be prioritized.
The plan spans at least 20 years and must be updated every five years.
Access the survey at: MyMPO.org.
