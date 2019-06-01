Road closed
Seaboard Avenue in Venice is closed from U.S. 41 Bypass to Spur Street other than for local traffic.
The closure is for construction, including drainage, and is expected to last a total of 54 days, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
Downtown updateCrews completed paving on West Miami Avenue but some parking will be temporarily restricted to limit the amount of turning movements on the new pavement. Once the asphalt has fully cured, parking will be restored.
Crews have also completed paving on South Nokomis Avenue from West Venice Avenue to Pensacola Road. South Nokomis Avenue remains closed from West Venice Avenue to West Miami Avenue, and from West Miami Avenue to Pensacola Road.
Paving continued Friday on westbound West Venice Avenue between U.S. 41 Business and Nokomis Avenue. The contractor anticipates westbound West Venice Avenue to be reopened this weekend, though on-street parking will be limited temporarily to protect the new asphalt.
Crews continue concrete, irrigation and sod installation along Nokomis Avenue. Motorists should expect closures throughout the project area.
City wants input on special eventsThe city of Venice has created a survey to get your opinion on some of the special events that take place throughout the year.
You can access the survey at Surveymonkey.com/r/VeniceSpecialEvents2019.
The survey asks about the value of the event and your enjoyment of it; its location; and the time of year it occurs.
Input will assist in an overall assessment of the community perspective of special events in Venice.
The deadline to take the survey is Friday, June 7.
Weigh in on transportation needs
The community is invited to participate in the Transform Tomorrow 2045 Long-Range Transportation Plan General Survey.
Feedback from the public will help the Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization understand the community’s transportation concerns, needs and desires. It will also help the MPO understand attitudes toward potential solutions and how those solutions should be prioritized.
The Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization updates the Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) every five years in order to account for geographic shifts in local demographics and changes to location of economic activities (employment, shopping, restaurants, etc).
The purpose of the 2045 LRTP is to develop future transportation facilities in Sarasota and Manatee counties. The LRTP must consider the full complement of transportation modes — roads, bicycles, pedestrians, trails, transit, parking, railroads and airports.
The plan includes at least 20 years and must be updated every five years.
Access the survey at: MyMPO.org.
Water Summit on June 5
Sarasota County hosts a free Water Quality Summit from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, in the Riverview High School auditorium, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota. It’s open to the public.
The summit is an effort to bring the community together with organizations working to protect area watersheds and to learn about science and actions occurring locally.
The summit’s goal is to enhance the community’s understanding of local and state efforts to address water quality issues. The summit will focus on the science of water quality and current local and state government programs and policies. It will also address ways the community can make a difference with suggestions for individuals, business and neighborhoods.
Shamrock Park garden tour
Join master gardener volunteers on the first Thursday of every month for a free tour of the demonstration garden at Shamrock Park and Nature Center, in Venice.
Learn how the garden integrates seamlessly into the natural environment, using Florida-Friendly Landscaping techniques that you can adopt for your home or business landscape.
The next tour is Thursday, June 6, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Shamrock Park and Nature Center, 3900 Shamrock Drive.
Register through UFSarasotaExt.eventbrite.com to reserve your spot and receive notice of any changes.
For more information, call 941-861-5000 or email sarasota@ifas.ufl.edu.
Museum closed for renovations
The Venice Museum & Archives, 351 S. Nassau St., is closed for the installation of new doors and windows in the 1927 Triangle Inn building.
Magnum Builders and its subcontractors will be removing and replacing the doors and windows on all but the south side of the building; those were replaced in 2017.
June 17 is the estimated reopening date.
The public will still be able to reach staff members by phone or email. For more information, call 941-486-2487.
Money available for property improvements
Property owners interested in making energy- or storm-related improvements are invited to learn more about financing available through the Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program in Sarasota County.
The PACE program, a joint undertaking between special districts and private companies, allows property owners to finance improvement projects through specially levied property taxes. Financing can only be used for projects related to renewable energy, energy efficiency and hurricane hardening.
PACE has inherent risks and property owners need to fully understand the terms, risks, and other options before entering into any agreement.
An in-person workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, June 11, 5-7 p.m., at the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice.
Learn more and register at: bit.ly/paceworkshops.
An online webinar will be held Wednesday, June 12, noon to 1 p.m. Register at UFL.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-nHs6RgqTqqxOPYHGrX8nw.
After June 12, the webinar will be available on demand — find at SCGov.net/government/uf-ifas-extension-and-sustainability/pace
To learn more about PACE in Sarasota County, visit SCGov.net/government/uf-ifas-extension-and-sustainability/pace or contact Lee Hayes Byron, Sarasota County Extension director, at 941-861-9808 or lhbyron@scgov.net.
To receive updates on PACE and upcoming classes, or if you have questions, call 941-861-5000 or email sustainablesarasota@scgov.net.
Compiled by Senior Writer Bob Mudge
