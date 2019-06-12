Downtown updateCrews have completed final paving throughout the project but some continued closures should be expected during weekdays through the month to complete finish items, including textured crosswalks.
Road closedSeaboard Avenue in Venice is closed from U.S. 41 Bypass to Spur Street other than for local traffic.
The closure is for construction, including drainage, and is expected to last a total of 54 days, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
Lane closuresFPL will have intermittent lane closures, daytime and nighttime, on the island of Venice while workers replace older electrical poles with more stable and secure poles.
The roads that will be affected are Narvaezi Street, Madrid Avenue, Armada Road, Osprey Street, The Esplanade and Tarpon Center Drive. The work should last for about two months.
Construction detourPerimeter fencing at the old Pineapples Island Grille, at 133 South Tamiami Trail, along with a detour for the Calle Fiesta alleyway, will be in place for the duration of demolition at the site and construction of new mixed-use development. Construction is expected to last at least a year.
Weigh in on transportation needsThe community is invited to participate in the Transform Tomorrow 2045 Long-Range Transportation Plan General Survey.
Feedback from the public will help the Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization understand the community’s transportation concerns, needs and desires. It will also help the MPO understand attitudes toward potential solutions and how those solutions should be prioritized.
The plan spans at least 20 years and must be updated every five years.
Access the survey at: MyMPO.org.
Museum closed for renovations
The Venice Museum & Archives, 351 S. Nassau St., is closed for the installation of new doors and windows in the 1927 Triangle Inn building.
June 17 is the estimated reopening date.
The public will still be able to reach staff members by phone or email. For more information, call 941-486-2487.
Compiled by Senior Writer Bob Mudge
