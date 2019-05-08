County hosts transit plan open houses Sarasota County has scheduled two outreach sessions to collect input on the 10-year Transit Development Plan.
The county is required to produce a TDP every five years to qualify for transit funding from the state of Florida.
Both meetings will be held Thursday, May 9, and are open to the public.
The first session will take place from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at the Downtown Sarasota Transfer Center, 1565 First St., Sarasota. The second will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Venice Train Station, 303 E. Venice Ave., Venice. The public may stop by any time during those hours.
The Sarasota County Commission must approve the TDP, which will then be submitted to the Florida Department of Transportation for its review.
The draft plan is expected to come before the commission in August. Additional public meetings will be scheduled before final adoption.
To learn more about the county’s Transit Development Plan, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000.
City wants input on special events The city of Venice has created a survey to get your opinion on some of the special events that take place throughout the year.
You can access the survey at Surveymonkey.com/r/VeniceSpecialEvents2019.
The survey asks about the value of the event and your enjoyment of it; its location; and the time of year it occurs.
Input will assist in an overall assessment of the community perspective of special events in Venice.
The deadline to take the survey is Friday, June 7.
Ride of Silence is May 15 The Ride of Silence, sponsored by the Sarasota Manatee Bicycle Club, is the local version of an international event to remember bicyclists injured or killed in collisions with motorists and to promote bicycling safety.
The 7.8-mile slow-speed ride will follow a route that takes riders through downtown, up to the South Jetty and down to Sharky’s. The ride is estimated to take about an hour and a quarter.
There’s no registration requirement. Learn more at: RideOfSilence.org.
Water Summit on June 5 Sarasota County hosts a free Water Quality Summit from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, in the Riverview High School auditorium, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota. It’s open to the public.
The summit is an effort to bring the community together with organizations working to protect area watersheds and to learn about science and actions occurring locally.
The summit’s goal is to enhance the community’s understanding of local and state efforts to address water quality issues. The summit will focus on the science of water quality and current local and state government programs and policies. It will also address ways the community can make a difference with suggestions for individuals, business and neighborhoods.
Shamrock Park garden tour Join master gardener volunteers on the first Thursday of every month for a free tour of the demonstration garden at Shamrock Park and Nature Center, in Venice.
Learn how the garden integrates seamlessly into the natural environment, using Florida-friendly landscaping techniques that you can adopt for your home or business landscape.
The next tour is Thursday, June 6, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Shamrock Park and Nature Center, 3900 Shamrock Drive.
Register through UFSarasotaExt.eventbrite.com to reserve your spot and receive notice of any changes.
For more information, call 941-861-5000 or email sarasota@ifas.ufl.edu.
Compiled by Senior Writer Bob Mudge
