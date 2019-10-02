Coffee with a Cop is set for Wednesday
Enjoy coffee with Venice Police Department staff from 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at McDonald’s, 480 U.S. 41 Bypass near T.J. Maxx.
Voting registration deadline is Oct. 7
The last day to register to vote in the city of Venice Nov. 5 general election is Monday, Oct. 7.
Voters should confirm before the deadline that they are registered to vote and that their voter registration information is current.
Voters may check their eligibility at SarasotaVotes.com" target="_blank">SarasotaVotes.com" target="_blank">SarasotaVotes.com. Click on “Voter Information” in the main menu and then on the “Voter Lookup” link and follow the instructions.
New paper voter registration applications must be completed, signed and returned in person to an elections office or postmarked by the Oct. 7 deadline.
Applications are available at elections offices in Sarasota, Venice and North Port and at public libraries, military recruitment offices and public assistance offices, and may be downloaded at SarasotaVotes.com.
Voter registration applications may also be submitted through any tax collector’s office that issues Florida driver licenses or Florida ID cards.
Applications submitted electronically through RegistertoVoteFlorida.gov no later than 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 7 will also be accepted.
For more information or assistance, call the supervisor of elections office at 941-861-8619 or visit: SarasotaVotes.com.
Police Academy taking applications
The Venice Police Department is accepting applications for its 2020 Citizens Police Academy, an eight-week program that begins Tuesday, Feb. 4, and ends Saturday, March 28.
The free academy encompasses hands-on, interactive scenarios to allow an insightful experience of a “day in the life” of an officer. Participants may fire police-issued weapons, ride in a police vessel, learn about crime scene techniques and collect evidence.
Most sessions are from 2 to 5 p.m. with the exception of the Emergency Vehicle Operations Course, Firearms and Marine Patrol sessions, which begin at 9 a.m. and end at noon.
Download an application at VeniceGov.com, fill it out and return it to VPD Administrative Assistant Babette Chovan at bchovan@venicegov.com.
A limited number of openings is available. City residents and business owners/operators will receive first consideration to attend. All applicants must pass a background investigation.
Sports featured in new museum exhibit
The Venice Museum & Archives’ new seasonal exhibit, “Playing in Paradise: The History of Venice Sports,” is scheduled to open to the public Monday, Oct. 7.
This exhibit features information and artifacts on various sporting activities in Venice, starting with the 1927 tarpon tournament to the recent Venice High School state championship teams.
A sneak preview is from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, prior to the homecoming football game at Venice High.
The VMA is in the historic Triangle Inn building, 351 S. Nassau St., adjacent to the Venice Community Center. For more information, call 941-486-2487.
Bike rides rescheduled The city of Venice monthly bicycle ride, which usually takes place on the second Wednesday of the month, has been moved to the third Wednesday for October only.
This month’s 6-mile casual ride around the island of Venice will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. Bring your bike and a helmet to Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
There will be a brief safety discussion prior to the ride by City Bicycle Pedestrian Coordinator Darlene Culpepper.
Help ‘Make a Difference Day’ The seventh annual Make a Difference Day in the city of Venice is Saturday, Oct. 26.
Landscaping, raking, cleaning, painting and litter collection events are planned at over 30 city parks and beaches.
Volunteers are invited to enjoy a complimentary lunch at noon at Maxine Barritt Park, 1800 South Harbor Drive.
This year there will be a special focus on cleaning up the coast and improving water quality.
For more information or to volunteer, visit ServeFl.com and click on the green “Help Now” button. You can also call Jim Foubister, the chief organizer of the event, at 941-223-1771.
Interested volunteers can also go to the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 26 to help. Drive to the south side of the building near Turin Street to receive assignments and a T-shirt.
Volunteers should wear old, comfortable clothing and work shoes, and bring sunscreen. Other supplies, including drinking water and gloves, will be furnished.
Sewer fixes mean detours
DeJonge Excavating Contractors is performing sewer rehabilitation and replacement work in the area of Park Boulevard North and Cadiz Road/Parkdale Drive in Venice.
Motorists should expect temporary closure at Park Boulevard North/Cadiz Road-Parkdale Drive with detours and access to local traffic only during this work. Project completion is estimated to be within 90 days.
For more information on this project, contact Utilities Field Operations Specialist Jimmy Bennett at jebennett@venicegov.com or 941-882-7295.
Opine on
downtown parking
The city of Venice has launched a brief survey to determine the adequacy of parking in the downtown Venice business district.
This survey will gather information on user attitudes concerning the sufficiency, location and type of parking available.
The survey is at: SurveyMonkey.com/r/DowntownVeniceParking 2019.
A link will also be available on the city’s website, VeniceGov.com, and Facebook page.
Lane closures on the islandTarpon Center Drive will have intermittent, overnight lane closures for the next month to month and a half for an electrical pole hard-casting project by Pike Electric. These lane closures will occur from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.