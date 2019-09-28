Sewer fixes mean detours
DeJonge Excavating Contractors is performing sewer rehabilitation and replacement work in the area of Park Boulevard North and Cadiz Road/Parkdale Drive in Venice.
Motorists should expect temporary closure at Park Boulevard North/Cadiz Road-Parkdale Drive with detours and access to local traffic only during this work. Project completion is estimated to be within 90 days.
For more information on this project, contact Utilities Field Operations Specialist Jimmy Bennett at jebennett@venicegov.com or 941-882-7295.
Opine on downtown parkingThe city of Venice has launched a brief survey to determine the adequacy of parking in the downtown Venice business district.
This survey will gather information on user attitudes concerning the sufficiency, location and type of parking available.
The survey is at: SurveyMonkey.com/r/DowntownVeniceParking 2019.
A link will also be available on the city’s website, VeniceGov.com, and Facebook page.
Biz tax deadline is MondayThe 2019-20 Sarasota County business tax is due by Monday, Sept. 30. The tax must be paid by any business, profession or occupation in Sarasota County.
Any county business tax that remains unpaid after Monday will be delinquent and additional money will be due. Businesses in the cities of Sarasota, Venice and North Port and in the town of Longboat Key may also be required to pay an additional city business tax.
Any business that has not received a renewal notice or any new business that has not registered should contact the Tax Collector immediately at 941-861-8300, option 3, or Info@SarasotaTaxCollector.com.
The tax can be paid at SarasotaTaxCollector.com. After the online payment is complete, a receipt can be printed immediately.
Payments can also be made by mail or in person at any Service Center Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.:
• 4000 South Tamiami Trail, Venice
• 6100 Sawyer Loop Road, Sarasota
• 101 S. Washington Blvd., Sarasota
{strong style=”font-size: 1em;”}Parking changes for Farmers Market{/strong}
Work on the installation of angled parking at Avenue des Parques and along West Venice Avenue by Venice City Hall will limit parking at City Hall for patrons of the Saturday Farmers Market for approximately two months.
Parking is available at Hecksher Park by the tennis courts; across the street at the Lord-Higel House; and down West Venice and West Miami avenues.
The Venice Farmers Market runs 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
Lane closures on the island
Tarpon Center Drive will have intermittent, overnight lane closures for the next month to month and a half for an electrical pole hard-casting project by Pike Electric. These lane closures will occur from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
