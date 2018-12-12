The Venice City Council approved two plats for a total of 437 new dwelling units Tuesday, supporting the decisions with the observation that the number could have been much higher.
The first plat was for about 185 acres of the 292-acre Vicenza subdivision east of Jacaranda Boulevard between Border Road and Laurel Road.
Phase One of the planned unit development (PUD) is laid out with a total of 311 single-family and paired dwelling units, leaving up to 228 units available for Phase Two.
Density would be about 1.7 dwelling units per acre, with 64 percent open space, according to the staff report.
But the developer could have asked for the maximum allowable density of five units per acre, attorney Jeff Boone said — 1,460 units.
The second plat was for the 125-acre Cielo subdivision of the Milano PUD, at the northwest corner of Laurel Road and Jacaranda Boulevard. It’s planned for 126 single-family residences, with about 74 percent open space.
The property comprises three parcels that were formerly part of the Laurel Lakes and VICA PUDs. It’s the last preliminary plat under the Milano PUD, according to the staff report.
Boone said that the originally proposed subdivisions were approved for up to 2,805 homes. When Neal took the properties over they were rezoned for 1,350 total units, he said, though it was expected the build-out would be fewer.
The actual build-out of the Milano PUD will be 770 units with the council approval of the Cielo plat.
Mayor John Holic tried to redirect critics of development on all the properties to the councils that annexed them with higher densities 10 or so years ago. No current council member was serving then.
Council Member Chuck Newsom asked whether they’d prefer the county or the city oversee development, “because it’s going to be developed.”
If the city is in charge, he said, then it gets tax revenue, he said. It also can push for lower density, as with these two projects.
“I don’t know what speaks louder than that to the city’s ability to control development,” Boone said.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the council:
• Delayed consideration of an ordinance on nuisance burning to the Jan. 8 Council meeting. City Attorney Kelly Fernandez said the delay will give the Florida Forest Service time to offer input on the proposed ordinance.
• Approved a work assignment with Stantec Consulting Inc. for the Wastewater System Hydraulic Model Update.
• Accepted the developer’s completion and payment bond and declaration of maintenance responsibilities from Neal Signature Homes LLC and approving the Aria final plat.
• Approved the purchase of meters for Small Meter Replacement Program Phase 4 and the Large Meter Replacement Program.
• Approved a unit-price term contract with Babes Plumbing Inc. for backflow prevention testing and certification, repair, replacement and installation.
• Reappointed Ronald Courtney to the Environmental Advisory Board.
• Presented a five-year service award to Steven Buczak, Technical Systems analyst in the Information Technology Department.
• Swore in firemedic Matthew Carlson and Capt. Eric Hill of the Venice Police Department.
• Receive a thank-you from Greg Vine of Suncoast Reef Rovers.
View the video of the meeting at VeniceGov.com.
