VENICE — The city has a vacancy on the Public Art Advisory Board, which facilitates the selection, approval and placement of public art.

The board meets quarterly on the second Wednesday of the month at 3:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.

Board members shall be city residents or owners of real property in the city, with one member from a Venice-area high school recommended by the principal.

Members must have a background in public art, architecture, cultural policy or related fields and should demonstrate an interest in and knowledge of public art issues.

More information and an application are available at VeniceGov.com. You can also contact Administrative Coordinator Toni Cone in the City Clerk’s Office at tcone@venicefl.gov or 941-882-7396.

The window for application submittals is 10 days, which may be extended if needed. All applications meeting the requirements will be considered when vacancies occur.

