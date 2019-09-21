If you’re registered for vote-by-mail ballot for the Nov. 5 Venice City Council election, you can start looking for it pretty soon.
Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner mailed 69 ballots Friday to overseas civilians and active-duty military personnel and their spouses and dependents who are absent from Sarasota County.
Another 5,156 ballots will go out to stateside voters beginning Sept. 26.
Requests for vote-by-mail ballots will be accepted and processed and ballots mailed on a daily basis until Oct. 26.
You can submit a vote-by-mail request online at SarasotaVotes.com/VotebyMail or by calling 941-861-8618. If you’re asking the ballot be sent to an address other than the one on file, you must submit a written request.
Voted ballots may be returned by mail or in person, but must be received by the supervisor of elections no later than 7 p.m. on election day. Turner urges voters to return their ballots promptly to avoid postal service delays.
The signature on the ballot certificate will be compared to the voter’s signature on file in the elections office for verification purposes.
Voters may update their signatures by submitting a Florida Voter Registration Application to the supervisor of elections office. The signature on file at the time the voted ballot is received in the elections office will be the signature used to verify the voter’s eligibility.
