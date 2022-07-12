The Venice City Council approved buying the wooded land between the Venice Church of the Nazarene (at left in the photo) and Venice Police Department for relocating Venice Fire Station 52.
VENICE — Venice Fire Rescue is one step closer to having Fire Station 52 relocated after City Council approved buying land for it on Tuesday.
"This couldn't have been a better piece of property for us," said Venice Fire Chief Frank Giddens.
The five-acres of land is between the Venice Police Department and the Venice Church of the Nazarene off of Venice Avenue.
Currently, Station 52 is located at 200 North Grove Street and has the department's administration offices. The building was built in 1989 and is located in a flood zone.
Giddens said the new location will be ideal for the station response times and proximity to the other two stations at 112 South Harbor Drive and 5300 East Laurel Road.
According to a contract, the city will buy the land for $1.75 million from Delena International.
"Open land is pretty scarce," said City Manager Ed Lavallee.
During a strategic planning session this year, the city made the station one of its top priorities, Giddens said.
The decision to acquire land for relocation was moved up because of the demand for property in the area, stated a memorandum.
"It's an extremely desirable site," Lavallee said.
Along with the location in regards to the other two stations, the station will be by the VPD.
"There is a lot of advantage of having it right next door," Giddens said.
The city's primary Emergency Operations Center is located in the police facility and the fire chief is the EOC director, so the move will make operations easier.
The two departments will also be able to share resources and infrastructure, and conduct dual training.
"This is just going to be a perfect spot for us to continue that," Giddens said about training between VFR and VPD.
He commented the relocation will be a "win-win situation" for everyone, including residents.
Giddens said he was thankful for Council's "proactive measures" and "open mindedness" in making the station a priority and approving the purchase of the land.
"Without them supporting it, it doesn't happen," he said.
