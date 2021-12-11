VENICE — The City Council was enthusiastic last month about trying to find a way to support a housing project Family Promise of Sarasota County is trying to fund.
The staff analysis attached to Tuesday’s agenda is almost entirely bad news, however.
Family Promise asked for a cash donation of $100,000; a waiver of building permit fees; relief from impact fees; and an abatement of property taxes.
The requests would aid in its effort to raise $2.5 million to purchase 10 houses under construction on Substation Road.
Developer Mike Miller is offering to sell the houses to the nonprofit at a reduced cost to use as transitional housing for its clients as they work to establish financial self-sufficiency.
But city policy and state law largely preclude granting the requests, City Manager Ed Lavallee states in a Dec. 1 memo to Council.
A resolution adopted in 2020 controls cash donations, he writes, and limits the amount that can be given to a nongovernment entity to $5,000.
The Building Department operates from a special revenue fund based on fees for services. State law prevents it from waiving those fees, which total $21,181.88 for this project.
They could be paid from an “external source,” Lavallee notes.
The city collects county impact fees, which it doesn’t have the authority to waive, and its own impact fees, which it waive or credit if a project qualifies. This one doesn’t, Lavallee writes.
Finally, the city doesn’t have a provision for a tax abatement for the project, though Family Promise could pursue an exemption from the state, the memo says.
The bottom line is that the city could donate up to $5,000 to the agency but it’s “not authorized under current regulations and policy (to) provide exemption or rebate for the costs otherwise requested.”
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• Approve an agreement with the county to use $1,450,000 in park impact fees to purchase land for a North Venice park, and to discuss priorities for the balance of park impact fees.
• Hear Finance Director Linda Senne’s quarterly financial update.
• Hear the Historic Preservation Board’s annual report.
• Hear an updates on the Lord-Higel House.
• Approve the 2022 federal legislative priorities
• Consider changes to the city’s personnel rules and procedures.
• Appoint Toni Cone as a deputy city clerk.
• Approve mayor and Council liaison appointments.
• Vote on appointing Jen Archer to the Environmental Advisory Board and Debby Miller and Sandra Sibley to the Public Art Advisory Board.
• Present a 30-year service award and retirement tribute to Police Chief Tom Mattmuller.
• Present a retirement tribute to City Clerk Lori Stelzer.
• Present a 20-year service award and retirement tribute to Marta Ugas-Carpenter, airport administrative coordinator.
• Present a 15-year service recognition award to police officer Bill Long.
• Swear in police officers Donna Carter and Ron DePaula.
• Proclaim Dec. 11, 2021, as Julia Cousins-Laning Day.
The Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The complete agenda is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
