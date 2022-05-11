VENICE — The members of the City Council can be excused if they still hear Barry Snyder’s or Roger Clark’s voices in their head today.
Snyder, the chair of the Planning Commission, and Clark, the city’s Planning and Zoning director, gave a five-hour presentation of the draft land-development regulations Tuesday, reviewing the entire massive document in varying degrees of detail, depending on the topic.
For the most part, it was a listening session for the Council members, who interspersed the presentation with questions but deferred any discussion of changes to the regulations for another meeting
But some of the parts they were most interested in won’t surprise anyone who’s been following the process: height, historic preservation and the environment.
The Commission’s decision to recommend the current 35-foot height limit downtown, with the chance to apply for 10 more, drew pointed comments from Mayor Ron Feinsod.
The public wants a maximum of 35 feet measured to the top of the building, he said, not to the midpoint of the roof, as the city has been doing it. And an allowance of an extra 20% of the height — up to 7 feet — for architectural features, which was borrowed from the county’s standards, was unnecessary, he said.
“We don’t want to be Sarasota,” he said.
“I think the public has been telling us they don’t want to change what it is today,” Snyder said.
Even before the section on historic preservation came up, Council Member Helen Moore stated her position on the proposed merger of the Architectural Review and Historic Preservation boards.
“Don’t assume this is going to be unanimous because I do not agree with that,” she said. Later, she would add that the two boards have separate jurisdictions and the members have different qualifications.
Snyder and Clark said that the merger is virtually essential to the city achieving certified legal government status.
Snyder also defended the Commission’s decision not to provide a process for creating new historic districts. It decided to defer to the rights of property owners, he said, and put the focus on voluntary additions to the Local Register of Historic Properties.
Feinsod also questioned a lack of protections for gopher tortoises and the exemption of properties less than five acres from the requirement of getting a wildlife and habitat protection analysis.
“In my mind, gopher tortoises don’t decide how much land they’re living on,” he said.
Clark said the Commission was concerned with larger developments, and Snyder added that developers are already required to look for and relocate tortoise nests.
Even so, Clark said, staff is looking at the cost of an analysis on smaller properties and could recognize that the requirement be extended to them.
The next regular Council meeting is May 24.
