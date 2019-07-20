By BOB MUDGE
Senior Writer
Depending on how you look at it, Venice’s proposed Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget either was or wasn’t prepared in compliance with the city charter.
Specifically, the charter states that unless the City Council has given prior approval, “the city manager’s proposed general fund component of the budget shall not be increased by greater than three percent of the approved general fund component of the budget for the prior year ….”
Settling on what “approved general fund component” means took Council discussions over two days and didn’t affect the proposed FY2020 budget, which the Council had already OK’d for adoption in September.
It will guide budget preparation in the future, however.
The intent behind the 3% provision, Mayor John Holic said, was to allow an apples-to-apples comparison between the two years.
“What this was supposed to show is a point in time one year to the next, and if there was more than 3%, let Council know before you budget it,” he said.
That means comparing the base general fund number in the two budgets and seeing if there’s more than a 3% percent increase.
He could speak with authority on the subject, he said, because he was the one who asked the Charter Review Committee to put the provision into the charter several years ago.
Under that standard the current budget missed the mark, with a 4.2% increase. The charter allows it to be approved anyway.
If budget amendments during the year are included, however, the budget City Manager Ed Lavallee presented for the coming year shows a 0.6% decrease in the general fund.
That’s how city staff interpreted the 3% language because, Finance Director Linda Senne said, amendments that are adopted become part of the “approved” budget.
Altogether, staff offered four possible interpretations of “adopted.” One of the other two included both emergency medical service startup and amendments (3.2% increase) while the fourth one including EMS and excluded the amendments (8.2 percent).
But there was a fifth way to look at it, Senne said toward the end of the first day’s discussion: include amendments for recurring expenses, such as new hires, and exclude those for one-time expenses, like the nearly $1 million settlement the city paid to resolve a lawsuit with Neal Communities, or EMS startup. Those aren’t a continuing city expense.
Under that definition the proposed budget included a 2.6% general fund increase, just under the threshold.
Holic and Council Member Jeanette Gates voted against that interpretation of the charter provision, which was adopted by a 4-2 vote.
For Holic, who leaves office in November due to term limits, it was his last city budget battle.
“I have three more months,” he said, then “I’m never going to look at another one.”
