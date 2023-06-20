Fire Station No. 2 site

The proposed Fiscal Year 2023-24 city budget includes $13.5 million to build a new fire station on the land outlined in green, replacing Fire Station No. 2 on North Grove Street.

VENICE — A $3.2 million excess of revenues over expenses — a surplus — boosts the city's ending General Fund balance — reserves — to nearly $26.3 million in the proposed Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget.

The City Council will consider the proposed budget — including funding requests from its department heads — at a workshop Thursday.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments