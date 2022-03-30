VENICE — Tuesday’s City Council session was only a workshop, so no votes were taken. But if the matter had been put to a vote, a staff think tank’s recommendation to buy the city’s first electric vehicles would have been approved with enthusiasm.
It will come up for formal consideration at budget time in June.
The city has 11 hybrid — combustion engine and electric motor — vehicles now but has delayed going electric, waiting for prices to come down and the technology to shake out.
There are finally enough options available through government purchasing contracts for the city to “dip its toe in the electric pool,” Fleet & Facilities Maintenance Manager Travis Hout said.
The think tank studied electric vehicles for about a year, Assistant City Manager James Clinch said, and consulted with Florida Power & Light, which performed a free fleet study on 146 city vehicles.
The study came up with electric options for 42 of them but the group wanted to start out with a smaller test batch of vehicles to see how they perform.
The group’s recommendation is to purchase four vehicles: a Tesla 3 for the Utilities and Building departments; a Tesla 3 or a Ford Mach-E for the Police Department; and a Ford Transit van for Utilities.
The study suggests the city could realize significant savings in reduced fuel and maintenance costs, Hout said — perhaps as much as $7,600 per year per vehicle, though probably less because city vehicles don’t rack up a lot of miles.
An “e-gallon” of electricity to operate a Tesla 3 is about $1.16 compared to more than $4 per gallon for gas right now, he said.
Clinch joked that the pitch for electric vehicles wasn’t related to the current cost of gas.
Lower maintenance costs are a result of no oil changes, no belts and a better braking system, Hout said.
Tesla is recommended because it has the best battery technology, warranty and safety rating, and the Model 3, its lowest-priced vehicle, is comparable in price to the others with a higher resale value.
There’s also a maintenance facility in Sarasota that can provide mobile service. A Nissan Leaf electric car would have to be sent to Tampa, Orlando or Miami for motor service, Hout said.
The Tesla 3 is currently undergoing certification as a police vehicle. It’s too small to have a prisoner cage in the back seat but could be used for community service or traffic enforcement, Hout said.
While he’s been able to consult with other Florida cities on their experience with electric vehicles, he said that as far as he can tell the Venice Police Department would be the first in the state to go electric.
Departments in Michigan are giving the Tesla high marks, though, he said.
There are charging stations at police headquarters and several other locations around the city. FPL paid for most of them and maintains them, with the city paying for the electricity.
More electric vehicles are expected to become available at better prices in the next year or two, according to the study. An electric solid waste truck is currently priced at about $300,000 more than a gas-powered one and the battery wouldn’t last a full day of use, Hout said.
“When those higher-duty pickup trucks become available, that will be a game changer,” Clinch said.
Council Member Helen Moore said she was “thrilled” when she read the presentation Clinch and Hout were to give.
Mayor Ron Feinsod said the city should be at the forefront of the conversion to electric vehicles, though he agreed with Clinch that it didn’t need to be first, given the rate at which the technology is evolving.
