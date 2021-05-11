VENICE — Venetian Golf & River Club pickleball players will have to wait and see whether they're going to get their own courts.
The Venice City Council rejected a proposed amendment to the community's planned unit development Tuesday to permit four pickleball courts and a dog park on a Florida Power & Light easement near the entrance.
However, it also voted to waive a code provision that would have prevented the applicant, the Community Development District for the subdivision, from applying again for 12 months.
That will give the CDD the opportunity to seek approval of separate locations for the two amenities.
The CDD had explored other sites but none would accommodate the four courts the pickleball committee wanted, community engineer Rick Schappacher said.
More than 160 residents signed a petition opposing the site, which they said is dangerous and would bring noise and traffic that would disturb their enjoyment of their property.
Several who spoke during the meeting said they wouldn't have bought their homes if they had known they might have seen pickleball courts built nearby.
"I hate to use the words 'not in my back yard,' but it is that here," Greg Horn said.
Representing the CDD, attorney Patricia Petruff argued that the projects satisfied all city standards, and she and Schapperacher both said that FPL wouldn't allow any activity near its power lines if there were any real risk.
Opponents noted, though, that FPL's agreement with the CDD called for it to indemnify the company and purchase at least $1 million in insurance coverage.
Because most of the opponents said they were against the proposed location but not against putting some courts in a different place, Petruff offered a compromise hours into the public hearing: Approve the site for a dog park and the CDD would come back before second reading with a different location for the courts.
Schapperacher said he'd previously crafted a plan for three courts near the tennis courts at the River Club, though it would cost some parking and landscaping.
Council Member Brian Kelly made a motion to approve Petruff's compromise but none of his colleagues was interested.
Council Member Helen Moore said she was frustrated that the offer came so late.
"I'm deeply disturbed that everyone had to go through all this with that outcome," she said.
Vice Mayor Rich Cautero said he appreciated the CDD's flexibility but "we're moving the goal posts a little bit."
The courts and the park should be dealt with separately at this point, he said.
It might be a chance for the community to come back together, Council Member Joe Neunder said.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• approved annexation, comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning ordinances for 500 R&F Ranch Road.
• heard first reading of an ordinance updating the Five-Year Capital Improvement Schedule and Long-Range Schedule of Capital Projects.
• approved a resolution to join with the state and other local governments as a participant the settlement of Florida’s suit against opiod manufacturer Purdue Pharma and other parties.
• discussed meeting protocols regarding COVID-19 and decided that regular seating at the Council dais will resume at the next meeting.
• adopted a budget amendment.
• accepted the developer’s completion and payment bond and open space restriction and covenant and approving the Palencia final plat.
• approved a lease amendment with Horizon 880 LLC.
The video of the meeting is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
