VENICE — The City Council OK’d staff’s list of 1-cent sales surtax project priorities Tuesday. Now, county residents just need to extend the program to provide the revenue.
They’ll vote on Surtax Phase IV in November. Approval would extend the extra penny in sales tax for another 15 years, from 2025 through 2039.
The city’s estimated share over that period is $84,588,000.
Phase III is estimated to bring in a total of $1.2 billion, with more than 20% collected from tourists and visitors.
State law allows the county to levy an additional 1-cent tax on the first $5,000 of any taxable item at the time of purchase.
The extra tax, and any renewals of it, must be approved by referendum and the money can only be spent on capital improvements.
Revenue is split between the Sarasota County School District (25%) and the county and municipalities, which divide up the rest based on population.
County voters approved Phase I in 1989, for 10 years; Phase II in 1997 for another 10 years; and Phase III in 2007 for 15 years.
The practice has been to go to referendum well in advance of the expiration of the surtax in case it’s rejected and another referendum has to be scheduled.
Phase III expires Dec. 31, 2024, so the list of projects considered Tuesday begins in 2025. The county asked that it be broken into five-year increments, Finance Director Linda Senne said.
Four workshops were held to get public input, she said, but only one resident attended, so the list came from staff.
Projects are grouped into five categories: public safety; transportation; general government/community; parks and recreation (including beach renourishment); and water quality, flood protection and resiliency.
Each of them includes a “Future Project Contingency” entry to allow for flexibility, Senne said.
The only other entry in the Public Safety category is the relocation of Fire Station 2, at a projected cost of $7 million in Fiscal Years 2025-29. The goal is to move the station to a more central location but no site has been selected.
The Transportation category includes more electric vehicle charging stations; road restoration and expansion; and Americans With Disabilities Act compliance projects.
The big-ticket item in the General Government/Community category is a new fleet maintenance and fueling facility at a cost of $4 million. Also included are a new solid waste and recycling facility; facility upgrades; and an expansion of the city’s fiber-optic infrastructure.
The list sets aside $1.5 million for beach renourishment under the Parks and Recreation category, as well as money for city park upgrades and improved beach access.
The priciest item on the list — $10 million, with $8.75 million programmed for Fiscal Years 2035-39 — is redevelopment of the Seaboard area. The largely industrial and commercial area will get a mixed-use zoning designation when new land-development regulations are adopted.
An additional $15.6 million is targeted at stormwater infrastructure, water quality and flood mitigation.
Over the years surtax revenue has gone toward the construction of the new fire station, the Venice Performing Arts Center, and the purchase of public safety vehicles.
The city was able to avoid borrowing money for the fire station project because 1-cent sales surtax funds were available, Senne said.
The Council will formalize the list for transmission to the county next month.
It’s subject to revision every year during the budget process, however, and Venice has a committee that oversees revenues and expenditures annually.
