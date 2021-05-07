VENICE — Officially, the City Council's charter review workshop Thursday was held in Venice chambers, but where the members actually spent a lot of time was in the weeds.
They had three tasks: Decide whether the charter review committee they had already agreed to create would review all or only parts of the charter; decide how to appoint the members of the committee; and establish a timeline for its work.
They split into two camps on the first two matters and could only reach a consensus on the first one.
Council Member Nick Pachota, who had recommended having a committee vet some amendments staff drafted from Council input, said his intent was that the entire charter be reviewed.
It's been about 10 years since the last time the "people's document" has been examined, and the people should have the right to change whatever they want, he said.
"I don't think it should be dictated by us," he said.
Some of his colleagues disagreed.
"I think it absolutely is our business to give some direction," Council Member Helen Moore said.
She said she wasn't concerned that the public would feel portions of the charter are off limits because "nothing's going to stop the public from weighing in."
A related issue was just how much of the charter is changeable. Time spent drafting proposed revisions to language required by state law would be wasted, several members said.
After a lengthy discussion, they agreed on an approach suggested by City Manager Ed Lavallee. Staff will identify provisions that may be mandatory, gather input from the individual Council members on sections they want to be reviewed and provide a package to the committee, which will still be allowed to look at other parts of the charter.
That was the easy part.
The bigger conflict was over how to appoint the committee members.
The resolution the Council had adopted to create the committee contemplated the same method used 10 years ago — each Council member nominates one person, subject to a vote of the entire Council.
Relying on that, Fiedler said she had already asked a retired judge to be on the committee, and he had accepted.
"I don't like making a resolution, voting on it and then going: 'Never mind,'" she said, adding she'd go along with whatever the Council decided.
But since the idea of making some charter changes first came up more than a year ago, the Council has adopted a new procedure for appointments to advisory boards. It requires soliciting candidates, ranking them and appointing the highest-ranked person.
Since the change, Mayor Ron Feinsod said, there have been a lot more people seeking board positions.
That method also provides more transparency and would shield the Council against accusations of favoritism, Vice Mayor Rich Cautero said.
But it's more cumbersome, Moore said, and the committee is only going to be given one task.
That task is a once-a-decade review of a public document, Cautero responded.
"I don't think we should limit public participation in any way," he said.
"I don't see this as exclusionary," Moore said. "I see this as expedient."
The Council members agreed on soliciting applications for the committee but when Feinsod asked if there was agreement on using the board appointment method, Moore didn't mince words.
"We can cut this short by saying we don't have consensus," she said.
Fernandez said she would present a revised resolution for consideration at the May 25 Council meeting.
