VENICE — The City Council had a lengthy agenda Tuesday for its first meeting in a month, but the issue of interest to most of the people who spoke during audience participation wasn't on it.
They wanted to talk about the Pride Festival held Nov. 12 in Centennial Park. It was the third year for the Venice Pride Inc. event but the first time it had been put on in the city.
And many would like it to be the last.
The event permit had been approved by staff, and by the Council, per city policy, because it was a first-year event in Venice.
In successive years, events are approved at the staff level but only as long as there have been no issues and no changes are proposed, City Manager Ed Lavallee said at the end of the meeting.
The people who spoke during audience participation had issues, however.
One was a sex-toy ring toss game at the event, which had been publicized as being family friendly. Another was scantily clad men dancing suggestively, as shown in videos that were widely circulated.
Speakers said these elements of the event were "obscene," "outrageous" and "unacceptable," and some called for the group to be banned from any future use of public property.
Others said the event had stained the city's reputation, or said the group had wasted an opportunity to build goodwill in the community.
City policy precludes Council members from responding to comments from the public but Lavallee addressed them during his report.
He said that he and Assistant City Manager James Clinch had met with the president and vice president of Venice Pride Inc. about "unacceptable behavior" during its event.
It's the responsibility of an event permit holder to ensure that an application accurately reflect the activities that will be conducted and "that did not happen," he said.
It also needs to oversee the event itself, he said, adding that there was some doubt on the group's part about its duties and authority in that regard.
The special event application is being revised to include more specific standards and eliminate ambiguities, Lavallee said.
If staff gets indications that those standards won't be observed, the application will be rejected, he said.
Unsuccessful applicants can appeal that decision to the Council, City Attorney Kelly Fernandez said.
Council Member Dick Longo said he's confident that applications will be reviewed "very, very carefully" in the future, and anything in a "gray area" will be rejected.
The word "obscene" is a legal term subject to interpretation, Lavallee said, but staff will be "rigorous" in looking for the potential for obscenity in future events.
